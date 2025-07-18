Kyle Busch Explains How He Grew Up Differently Than Son Brexton As an Upcoming Racer

Kyle Busch grew up with a guiding hand that not only paved his way into NASCAR but also helped him thrive at the top level. Over the years, he has often credited his father Tom Busch as the spark that ignited his passion for motorsports.

Today, Busch is paying it forward as the driving force behind his son Brexton’s budding career in go-karts and Legends cars. However, the way Brexton is being raised is significantly different from Busch’s own childhood.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Busch explained, “Things are definitely different between us. When I was a kid growing up, all of our cars, everything was at our house, like we had a shop. We had everything in a two-car garage, and we were just working on everything in the garage. Well, we’ve got a shop for Brexton because it’s full of everything under the sun.”

He added, “And he gets a chance to go to the shop, maybe once a week, maybe once every other week or so, to try to work and be with the team, learn the ropes, and figuring out things like that. But it’s 45 minutes from our house, so you’re going to waste an hour each way basically, of trying to get him to the shop and have him spend some time there.”

Busch admitted that running Brexton back and forth is a challenge. While he would prefer Brexton to spend more time at the shop with the team, school and family commitments often take precedence. With Busch’s hectic travel schedule, quality family time is scarce. Still, the Buschs make it count, whether that’s riding bikes and scooters, going for a walk, or just playing in the pool.

Raised in Las Vegas, Busch first entered racing at the local bullring, competing in Legends cars before moving up to modifieds and late models. In just three years, he earned his first NASCAR Truck Series ride.

Brexton, meanwhile, started turning heads in go-karts at the age of five. Now ten, he’s already behind the wheel of Legends cars, well ahead of the timeline that his father once followed.

While other racing prodigies, like Kevin Harvick’s son Keelan, have shown interest in Formula One and might head to Europe to chase open-wheel opportunities, Busch intends to keep Brexton closer to home.

“There are enough training courses here where I can be helpful as well,” Busch noted. For Busch, sending Brexton overseas to learn racing is not on the table.