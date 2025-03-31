How Kyle Larson’s Move to Hendrick Motorsports Flipped the Notion Around the NASCAR Star’s Dirt Engagements

May 19, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) flies in from Indy and arrives during the All Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

More Cup Series drivers than ever before are participating in dirt races this season. From Kyle Busch to Ty Gibbs, many have broken their shells to try this racing discipline. In many ways, Kyle Larson is the person to thank for this. The Hendrick Motorsports icon was the one who first proved in the sport’s modern era that a driver can handle more than his Sunday duty in a week.

Larson shaped himself into the current racer that he is on dirt tracks. However, it wasn’t until he got to Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 that people began accepting his interest in Sprint Cars. Why so?

The biggest reason is that his Cup Series performances while in his former team, Chip Ganassi Racing, were simply not up to the mark. This led to his other pursuits being considered a distraction.

He said in a recent interview for NASCAR.com, “I loved my time at Ganassi, but we just didn’t have the equipment on Sundays to really showcase that the dirt racing wasn’t hindering me.”

“So, I think there was always that conversation that, ‘Oh! Kyle Larson isn’t focused enough. He needs to put all his eggs into one basket, and you know this dirt racing extracurricular stuff is hurting him on Sundays.’”

This conversation quickly flipped when he got to the Hendrick camp and began racing in better equipment. He began winning races, and people began fawning over his incredible work ethic and unparalleled skill levels.

In hindsight, the No. 5 driver finds it all rather amusing now. He continued to express his happiness at having to play a small role in getting other drivers into dirt racing.

How Larson has balanced his NASCAR and dirt racing careers

Since 2021, Larson has secured 19 wins in the Cup Series. He also won the 2021 Cup Series championship. He is regarded as one of the best racers in NASCAR, if not the world, right now.

He has won crown jewel events such as the Brickyard 400 and the Southern 500 alongside various other achievements. There are very few boxes left for him to tick in stock car racing.

On the other hand, he hasn’t taken his eye off the ball on dirt tracks. In 2021, he won his second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals. He won the Knoxville Nationals thrice in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

In January 2025, he won his third Chili Bowl Nationals. The number of dirt races that he has raced over the years can be matched by no other Cup Series driver.

He went a step ahead when he found the High Limit Racing Series along with Brad Sweet. The World of Outlaws competitor is quickly growing to be the most followed sprint car racing series. Larson is setting the bar at a great height for future generations.