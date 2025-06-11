Jimmie Johnson “Feeling More Comfortable” in NASCAR Ownership Role With Legacy Motor Club

Jimmie Johnson has transitioned from seven-time champion to hands-on team owner, now more focused on running Legacy Motor Club than racing — as shown by his reduced part-time Cup schedule.

Given Johnson’s long-standing identity as a racer, Steve Letarte pressed him on NASCAR’s Inside the Race about how comfortable he felt juggling boardroom discussions against competition talk. Johnson admitted it didn’t come naturally, but the challenge intrigued him. He spent more time on the business end, drawn by the learning curve and fresh terrain.

His taste for team operations sharpened during his IndyCar stint, where he leased cars from Chip Ganassi. Reflecting on that chapter, Johnson said, “Through that (IndyCar) journey, I was like, ‘Wow, this is more competitive and more interesting and also an area for me to grow.’ And so for these first few years, I have been far more involved on the business ops side and trying to find sponsorship.”

That pull toward management has only grown, especially with Legacy’s new alliance with Toyota. Johnson noted, “The deep connection that I’ve been able to forge and build there [at Toyota] — our collective competition group, some new and familiar faces inside that competition group. I’m feeling more comfortable with it and certainly spending more time now that the business side is shored up.”

Legacy, in many ways, marks the revival of Petty Enterprises, one of NASCAR’s most storied operations. Maury Gallagher, chairman of Allegiant Air and former owner of GMS Racing, acquired Richard Petty Motorsports in 2021, rebranding it as Petty GMS Racing. Johnson came aboard at the close of 2022, and the team entered 2023 under a new banner — Legacy Motor Club — fielding two full-time Cup entries.

In January of this year, Johnson stepped into the role of majority owner following a restructuring that brought Knighthead Capital Management into the fold. With that, his responsibilities grew exponentially, pulling his focus toward boosting the team’s competitive edge.

As a result, his energy is now firmly rooted in Legacy’s evolution, working to elevate performance and broaden the team’s profile. Though he once likened himself to a rookie again, reminiscent of 2002, Johnson now seems to be finding his footing in the boardroom as comfortably as he once did on the track.