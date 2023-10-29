HomeSearch

“Our No. 1 Character”: Kyle Larson Salutes Integral Part of His Hendrick Army, the ‘Moneywagon’ Driver

Srijan Mandal
|Published October 29, 2023

May 21, 2023; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) before the start of the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Hauler drivers have to be one of the most internal parts across each and every team. They are the ones responsible for bringing the cars to the races for each and every race. But despite being such a crucial link in the team’s logistics, they are often undermentioned and not heard about most of the time.

So Hendrick Motorsports it seems, are doing their bit in giving these unsung heroes of NASCAR their fair share of recognition. Recently, HMS released a video on the YouTube Channel focusing on the driver of the #5 hauler carrying ‘Young Money’ Kyle Larson‘s car. During the video, Larson took his time to salute all that he did for the team over the years.

Kyle Larson appreciates and talks about his hauler driver

Larson’s hauler driver, Lance Scott, stated, “They call Kyle Young Money, so we named this Moneywagon.” Soon after, Larson stated, “Lance is a character, who I would say our number one character on the team. Call him brother, he says brother a lot…”

Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels then added, “He’s a fun-loving guy, he can talk to anybody. Even if he meets a stranger that guy is not a stranger. He can become friends with anyone, just that energy and that friendship. It’s so much fun to be a part of a healthy for us to have on the team and he’s a great asset to our team.” Later on, Larson added, “He’s just cool, he’s country big, country guy you know he’s like a big teddy bear.”

Thereafter the president of HMS, Jeff Andrews mentioned how their hauler drivers were the workhorses of their team and were often undermentioned for the work that they did. Lastly, Scott mentioned that he enjoyed every part of his job, and the only hard part was to be considered as driving straight for 11 hours without moving around much.

How much are NASCAR hauler drivers paid?

The hourly rate may vary across sources, but according to ZipRecruiter, the latest reported hourly rate was $36.16 per hour. There have been limited sources establishing the exact salary of these drivers.

Although considering the ones driving full-time for the teams, they might also receive bonuses from time to time as well. All in all, the job of a hauler remains a major logistical link for the teams, and the pay estimates range somewhere around the $60-70k per annum mark as per Indeed.

At the end of the day, the job remains one of the hardest among the lot since they have to stay away from their families most of the time and spend most of their time on the road.

