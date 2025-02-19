Is Leigh Diffey An American Citizen?

The broad vocabulary and the lingering Aussie accent of Leigh Diffey have led many NASCAR fans to be confused about his nationality. They know him as a commentator who was born in Australia moved to the U.K., and is currently working for NBC Sports in the Cup Series. But which country is he a citizen of?

Diffey has been a proud United States citizen since 2013. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 2002 to work as an announcer for the CART series and then made a permanent move in 2003 when he was hired by the Speed Channel. In a recent interview on Awful Announcing, he opened up on why he decided to obtain citizenship.

Growing up in Australia, Diffey had a lot of friends whose parents were from other countries. They were always complaining about the country but did nothing to change things. Their reluctance to become a citizen of Australia, gain the right to vote, and create an impact politically never sat right with Diffey. So, when he reached their position, he decided to do things differently.

He asks, “America has changed my life so much and enriched my life so much. Given me so much in my career. Why wouldn’t I [become a U.S. citizen] when I have a choice? I wasn’t born here, but I had a choice to become an American. For the country that’s given me so much, why wouldn’t I give back and show the same commitment?”

Just a quick PSA, Leigh Diffey is not British – he’s Australian AND an American citizen! pic.twitter.com/FGoJYPjgLU — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) August 29, 2024

That said, Diffey has not let off his Australian heritage. A native of Brisbane, he currently lives in Connecticut with his wife and children. He told NASCAR last year, “My children, our two sons, were born in Atlanta, Georgia. I chose to become an American citizen, and I’m really proud of that.”

“Of course, I’ll always be proud of my Aussie heritage, of where I grew up, but this is where my career has been defined.” When Diffey moved from the United Kingdom to the U.S. in 2002, he did not have the easiest of cultural transitions. He faced difficulties in adjusting to the food, the culture, and the differences in terminology.

However, he remained committed to his career and soon overcame the issues. Today, he is one of NASCAR’s favorite voices in the booth and is all set to entertain fans when NBC Sports takes over the broadcasting box later this season.