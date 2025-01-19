“Part of Me Wishes I Could…”: Kyle Larson Lays Bare Real Feelings About Time at Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson is once again at the gates of a NASCAR season, clad in race overalls that read Hendrick Motorsports. 2025 will be his fifth season with the powerhouse team, presenting him with yet another chance to become a two-time champion. At this juncture, he looked back at his journey thus far and shared a few heartfelt words in a recent interview.

He told RACER magazine, “Everybody wants to end up racing for a team that can showcase their abilities and talents, and hopefully (they) can win lots of races and championships. Thankfully, we’ve been able to do all of that.” Larson has won 23 races in the last four seasons, including a Cup Series championship.

No driver has more victories than him in this period. The team has helped him cement his place as one of the best of the current generation of drivers. However, there is one slight regret that itches his heart. It is that he did not get to drive for the team earlier in his career. He could’ve matched the numbers of the greatest there are if he had.

He said, “It’s been a great time, and part of me wishes I could have been there a long time ago, and maybe my numbers would be closer to the great-greats of the day.” This does not mean he doesn’t value the attributes his former team, Chip Ganassi Racing, instilled in him. He believes his time there helped him become the well-rounded racer he is today.

The incredible respect that Larson has for Rick Hendrick

Rick Hendrick has been a highly influential figure in the lives of many over these past four decades. One of the most skilled drivers of them is Larson. The #5 Chevrolet driver spoke very highly of his benefactor’s leadership abilities and even called him one of the greatest people he has in his life.

“Rick Hendrick is probably the greatest person I’ve ever had in my life besides my wife, kids, and parents, as far as being a role model and all that,” he quipped. “Rick and Jeff Gordon, especially. There are just so many great leaders there.” Heading into the 2025 season, Larson is on the hunt for his second championship.

He won six races in 2024 but missed out on the title. Hoping to hit the mark this time around, one thing will be for certain. The California native will be cherishing his time in the sport, especially with Hendrick Motorsports.