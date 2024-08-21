“Perfect Description of Corey”: NASCAR Fans Back Denny Hamlin’s Reaction to “Outta Control” Lajoie’s Michigan Flip

Corey LaJoie experienced the scariest moment in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan. After making contact with the #10 of Noah Gragson, the #7 car went airborne and landed upside down, drawing a gasp from the crowd at the MIS.

Denny Hamlin had a front-row seat to what happened and he said that the Spire Motorsports star was out of control. Not sure he could have done anything to avoid the flip but fans agreed with his assessment on social media.

“Corey LaJoie is just outta control man…f**k me,” he said on the team radio as his spotter informed him of the yellow flags. Thankfully, the Spire Motorsports driver was relatively unscathed and he was swiftly released from the infield care center. Ryan Preece suffered a similar accident last season at Daytona when his car went airborne and barrel-rolled on the grass.

COREY LAJOIE FLIPS AND SLIDES UPSIDE DOWN!#NASCAR | USA Network pic.twitter.com/Iyd3frqX5C — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 19, 2024

Speaking about safety in an interview after the race, Hamlin said that he had faith in the safety standards of the Next-Gen car. LaJoie’s car might have been upside down but there was little damage on the roof considering the position it was in. Had it been the earlier days, it would have made for a far more serious situation.

It has been speculated that a gust of wind coming from the north at a high speed could have gotten underneath the floor and lifted it off the ground. This was nothing more than a freak accident if that truly is the case. NASCAR will take the #7 to the R&D Center regardless and see if any further measures could be taken to improve driver’s safety.

Race fans react to Hamlin’s radio after LaJoie’s flip

Race fans were in agreement with Hamlin’s statement of LaJoie being out of control and they voiced their opinions on social media. “He’s his own worst enemy” is a perfect description of Corey,” one user commented. “Damn. As a Corey and Denny fan, Denny’s words hit me hard,” quipped another. Some fans were confused if the #11 driver was feeling bad for the #7 or just taking a dig at this reckless driving style.

“Is this a dig at Corey or just Denny feeling bad for him?” one fan asked. Another user said that Hamlin’s comments should serve as the intro to LaJoie’s podcast, Stacking Pennies (which will surely have an interesting episode now). “This needs to be the new intro for Corey’s podcast,” they commented.

At the end of the day, what matters is LaJoie’s health and he seems to be alright. Moments like these are a somber reminder to fans of the risks a motorsports athlete takes whenever they go out on track. That alone deserves a ton of respect.