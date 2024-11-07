Phoenix Raceway: Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. & SHR’s Last Dance in 2024

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series is winding down to a close and what a spectacular, grandstand finish we are up for. The holy grail of American Stock Car Racing will travel to the Phoenix Raceway this weekend as we await the crowning of a champion.

Tyler Reddick could make his dream come true this Sunday — completing what embodies the spirit of motor racing by winning his first title and 23XI Racing’s crowning moment. Alternatively, defending champion Ryan Blaney could become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson to win back-to-back Cup Series titles.

NASCAR Heads to the Valley of the Sun for the Season Finale ️@FantasyBosco previews this weekend’s #NASCAR #DFS races at Phoenix Raceway – Track Info, Schedule, Important #ChampionshipRace Notes, Strategy for DraftKings & FanDuel Contests ➡️https://t.co/bDmAXKtfC2… pic.twitter.com/k3tddby1Xv — FantasyGuru.com (@FantasyGuruSite) November 7, 2024

But even beyond the glory of becoming a NASCAR champion, there are three storylines left to follow that will make this season one to remember.

Kyle Busch can do what Lewis Hamilton could never

Every sport has a generational talent, and Kyle Busch is that man for American Stock Car racing fans. In the 2022 Formula 1 season, Lewis Hamilton lost out on a record that could have defined his dominance in a sport considered the pinnacle of open-wheel, single-seater racing.

Up until then, the Briton had won seven titles but also at least one race in every season he had competed in. It was a 15-year-long record, which was eventually broken. Meanwhile, Busch has higher stakes. He’s won at least one Cup Series race for the last 19 years. That said, going into this season finale, he hasn’t won a single one.

But if anyone can, it has to be Busch, right? Well, the statistics are against him, however, isn’t that what makes Busch special? Going up against the odds and emerging victorious. Going into this weekend, he’s failed to make it into the top 10 in the last eight races.

Could success change Martin Truex Jr.’s tunes?

As things stand, NASCAR fans are prepared to bid farewell to one of the Cup Series’ stalwarts, Martin Truex Jr. The Phoenix weekend would be his 684th consecutive Cup Series start — placing him the 6th in the all-time list of consecutive Cup starts.

But it could also be his last full-time stint in the series. Suffering from a 51-race winless streak and disillusioned by the modern era of NASCAR, the 44-year-old has seemingly had enough.

That said, his pole at Martinsville next weekend was evidence enough to show he still has the hunger to compete at the highest level of motor racing. After taking P1, he said, “It definitely reminds you again about how much fun it is to be successful.”

Could a win at Phoenix change his mind to call it quits? Maybe. But one thing is for sure, we will still be seeing a lot of Truex Jr. in the coming years. He has signaled his intent to keep racing in the series albeit for select races like the Daytona 500.

Stewart-Haas Racing bows out of NASCAR

Records to salvage and careers to deliberate on, well, that isn’t going to be a talking point for the folks over at Stewart-Haas Racing on Monday. The organization announced earlier this year that they would be shutting up shop after the 2024 season.

A team that has given so much to the sport since its inception in 2009 will not be featured on the grid from 2025. The charters will be taken care of but this is the end of an era as far as NASCAR fans are concerned.

Speaking about the imminent end of the organization, Chase Briscoe said these poignant words, “I was telling the guys last weekend at Martinsville, where we were eight days away from the company literally locking the doors, and we were still able to bring a car that, honestly, should’ve sat on the pole.”

“That’s just a testament to everybody, and it’s just really, really cool and special that they’ve continued to put in that effort given the circumstances. But it’s going to be a tough weekend at Phoenix for a lot of different people and for a lot of different reasons,” he concluded.

Fans can catch the last event of the season at 3 PM (ET) this Sunday.