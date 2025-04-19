“It is Certainly Not Ideal”: Denny Hamlin Reveals Hard Challenge Around Team Members as Cup Owner

Denny Hamlin has consistently played the role of a professional driver for Joe Gibbs Racing while being the co-owner of 23XI Racing. Although he remains a fair competitor on the track, he has never shied away from applauding the efforts of his drivers, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, when they’ve delivered strong performances.

Yet, the weight of ownership brings its own set of hurdles, especially when it comes to sustaining team morale through the strict grind of the Cup Series schedule.

Speaking ahead of the race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Hamlin shed light on the emotional toll of the sport during a pre-race media session.

He remarked, “There is always a breaking point. I think we’ve seen — it is harder and harder to keep people over the years.” Still, he emphasized that 23XI Racing has done a commendable job of retaining its people and maintaining a positive environment within the team.

Hamlin acknowledged the demands of the sport, emphasizing how the schedule and workload place a significant strain on everyone involved, and it’s hard to have the motivation throughout.

“It is really, really hard. It is certainly not ideal. I understand why we are doing it. We are going to cut one more week away from competing with football, but it is certainly really hard on people,” he noted, referencing NASCAR’s push through a grueling stretch of 28 consecutive race weekends.

While this upcoming weekend offers a brief reprieve for Cup Series drivers — and last season provided a two-week break due to the Olympics — Hamlin expressed concern that the current pace wears down teams. In his view, the lack of regular breathers chips away at both performance levels and morale, making it harder to maintain peak efficiency across the board.

Other drivers gave their take on getting a break in the middle of the NASCAR schedule.

Last year, when NASCAR paused for the Summer Olympics, the break appeared to pay dividends, with several drivers delivering exceptional performances in the following weeks. Kyle Busch, for example, returned to the track with three consecutive top-five finishes and came close to winning the final two regular-season races.

Reflecting on the value of such breaks, Kyle Larson emphasized their importance, particularly for mechanics. He noted that summer stretches can be strenuous, so having two weeks off offered much-needed relief. This year only includes a single off-week, however.

Martin Truex Jr. echoed the sentiment, advocating for a consistent two-week break in the calendar, not just for drivers, but especially for crew members. William Byron also supported the idea, noting that a midseason breather helps everyone recharge, which in turn improves the on-track product.

Adding his voice to the conversation, Alex Bowman pushed for a shorter NASCAR season to allow for a longer offseason. According to the #48 driver, road crew members endure the brunt of the workload, often staying up until 3 a.m. and returning to duty just hours later, week in and week out, until the season concludes.