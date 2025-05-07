“Please Never Compare Dale Earnhardt to Joey Logano”: Kevin Harvick’s Podcast Comes Under Fire from NASCAR Fans

Joey Logano is a three-time Cup Series champion with an incredibly impressive resume, boasting 37 victories. There aren’t many active drivers as skilled as him, and on his best day, he can be defeated by none on the track. But does this warrant him being put on the same pedestal as the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr.?

Kevin Harvick did exactly that in a recent episode of the Harvick Happy Hour podcast. The hosts were discussing which driver on the current grid most closely resembled Earnhardt, his racing style, and his persona off the track. “That fits Logano pretty good,” Harvick quipped. He believes that the Team Penske star can match the aggression and grit of the Intimidator.

Naturally, fans did not take well to this opinion from the 2014 Cup Series champion. One fan wrote on X, “Please never compare Dale Earnhardt to Joey Logano, ever again!” Another said, “Comparing Joey Logano to Dale Sr is an all-time embarrassing moment. Good grief.”

Why all this hate against a driver who has proven himself time and time again? Harvick had an answer for that question. He said that most of the backlash for Logano comes from the controversial statements he delivered and actions he carried out back in the day as a young driver. However, he also pointed out how the driver’s resilience against all that is admirable.

“I think being able to control that mentally and be able to deal with that mentally is something that A. Comes with experience, and B. Not a lot of people can do well,” he said.

“Especially, with where we are today in the NASCAR driver line-up. He does that part better than most, and in the end, it puts him in a position to win races,” Harvick added.

Joey Logano shares some of the same qualities behind the wheel as a certain intimidating legend.@KevinHarvick | @MambaSmith34 | @KaitlynVincie pic.twitter.com/w0vdcAFwAt — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) May 6, 2025

His reasoning was still not worthy enough for many fans to change their view of Logano. One wrote in response to the explanation, “This makes me sick.” One more said, “I am going to throw up.” Harvick’s co-host, Mamba Smith, made an interesting argument during this discussion that warrants going over.

Logano is someone who commands a lot of love from a section of the fanbase as well. It is not all just hate and boos. This contradiction is something that the core player in any sport must endure for a period. Smith believes that any other driver with Logano’s abilities and qualities would be most people’s favorite. It is just Logano that most have an issue with.

Perhaps, Logano will be able to transform his image into something more pleasing. The best way to do that is by proving himself beyond doubt on the race track.