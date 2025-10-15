“I Don’t Know If My Neighbors Love It or Not”: Joey Logano Details How he Manages to Race in His Backyard

With limited on-track practice time in NASCAR these days, most drivers lean heavily on simulators to practice and study the circuits. But three-time Cup champion Joey Logano has an additional advantage up his sleeve, a racetrack right in his own backyard.

When asked recently about how his neighbors handle the revving engines and tire squeals echoing through the area, Logano laughed it off. “It’s kind of an every-week occurrence. There are a lot of good perks with being a race car driver, but one of the coolest things, if you do this long enough, is you can afford to build your own racetrack, and it’s pretty cool,” he said.

“It’s like the coolest thing in the world. It’s like, as a child, that’s all you wanted is to be able to walk out your front door and jump in your go-kart or your four-wheeler and go have some fun. It’s like every little boy’s dream, so I built a racetrack, and it’s awesome. I don’t know if my neighbors love it or not, but I do, and they all seem to be pretty cool about it. They haven’t really said anything, so that’s good.”

For Logano, not much has changed since his childhood. The same kid who used to race around after school on a go-kart or quad still finds joy in doing exactly that after a long day at work.

What makes it even better now is that his oldest child has started to catch up to dad’s speed, turning backyard fun into friendly competition, something the Team Penske driver clearly relishes.

His property, though, isn’t just about horsepower. Logano also tends to a small brood of chickens. Speaking with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio last year, he joked about the family’s endless supply of eggs, saying they can’t keep up with how fast they’re laid. The Loganos even took Easter egg dyeing to another level, using fresh eggs from their own backyard coop, a small but satisfying source of pride.

While he’s considering expanding his mini-farm with goats, turkeys, pigs, or even cows, the latter proved impractical. ‘Cows need to be milked every day,’ he admitted, and with his schedule, that’s not possible.

Apart from racing in his backyard and taking care of his own farm, Logano will also be seen racing this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway as he continues the bid for his fourth title.