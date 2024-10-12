Points Racing Does Not Necessarily Work at a NASCAR Road Course & Here’s Why

Oct 8, 2023; Concord, North Carolina, USA;NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) ahead of driver William Byron (24) on the backstretch during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After Austin Cindric’s shot at victory was dashed by a late crash at the NASCAR Cup race in Talladega, he recently shared his tactics for tackling the Charlotte Roval racetrack and securing stage points. Cindric is set to compete in the elimination race, the Bank of America ROVAL 400, on Sunday, starting 29 points below the cutline.

In NASCAR, the importance of accumulating points is well-established. While victories during both the regular and playoff seasons boost a driver’s chances of advancing, stage points can often be a lifeline.

This is particularly true during the playoffs when victories by non-playoff drivers can shuffle the standings, making stage points crucial for determining which drivers advance to the next round.

Securing stage points and then finishing in the top 10 are crucial for drivers and teams due to the elimination format of the playoffs. Winning a race delivers five playoff points while securing a stage within a race provides another. Thus, even for a driver who punches their playoff ticket early in the season, there’s a continuous push to excel.

Drivers frequently strategize to accumulate points during a race, especially when they acknowledge that another competitor, perhaps due to a pole position or stellar past performances, might have a better chance at clinching the win.

However, gaining stage points on road courses becomes even more complicated than the ovals, where overtaking challenges are amplified by varied cornering radii, elevation changes, and tighter spaces.

These elements demand more precise driving and car placement for successful overtaking maneuvers. On road courses, most passes involve drafting alongside an opponent and outbraking them into the corners, making it a test of timing and skill.

But despite all the odds, Cindric, facing his last opportunity to clinch a spot in the Round of 8 at the Charlotte Roval, plans to employ the same tactical approach.

He noted, “If you look at these road course events. With how many flipping stages vs. race finishes and all that. I feel like everyone kind of averages out with a lot more similar points than they would if the race was just run straight up, without the ability to flip stages.”

Austin Cindric enters the elimination race Sunday at 29 points below the cutline. Here he discusses strategy for the race as far as stage points as well as approach with two 20-minute practice sessions (instead of the normal one) for drivers to learn changes to Charlotte course. pic.twitter.com/x57iL6VYn2 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 11, 2024

He further explained, “The opportunity to get points on a road course or lose points is pretty average, honestly. From that standpoint, 29 points back, I think you just put your best foot forward and you go for a win.”

Previewing the NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 race at Charlotte Roval

This season’s NASCAR playoff races have seen an interesting split, with only two victories claimed by playoff contenders, while non-playoff drivers have taken the top spot in the remaining three races.

As NASCAR heads into the critical elimination race of the Round of 12, all eyes will likely be on Shane van Gisbergen, given his performance on road courses, positioning him as a potential frontrunner.

The New Zealander’s skill set might just give him an edge over seasoned Cup drivers on the intricate track. However, Kyle Larson and William Byron are expected to make significant waves too; Larson comes into the race with an average finish of 17.4 including a win, while Byron boasts an average finish of 12.5, supplemented by one top-5 and three top-10 finishes.

Outside the playoff contenders, AJ Allmendinger is another one to watch. As last year’s defending champion at this track, his experience could prove climacteric.