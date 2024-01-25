Post Joey Logano’s “Our Fans Are Spoiled” Take, a Chance for Fans to Meet the 2x NASCAR Champ Arises

MADISON, IL – JUNE 05: Joey Logano ( 22 Team Penske Ford) gives the checkered flag to a race fan after winning the inaugural NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 05, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire), AUTO: JUN 05 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter Icon2206005102

Former Cup Series champion Joey Logano is joining hands with his NASCAR sponsor, Autotrader, to sell his first edition 2021 Ford Bronco. The Bronco’s listing on Autotrader’s Private Seller Exchange will function like an auction, the proceedings from which will benefit the Joey Logano Foundation. The winner of the auction will get the opportunity to receive the keys from Logano himself at the upcoming Daytona 500.

The highest verified offer currently stands during the time of writing this piece, at $126,111, and the deadline is set for the end of the month. Interestingly, Logano had been one of the first people to get their hands on the sixth-generation Bronco.

According to Ford Authority, the 4-door SUV is just the 22nd one to ever be made. The champion’s love for the blue oval is further amplified by all the RTR modifications that he has made to it.

Logano says of the sale, “With the largest vehicle inventory, it’s true what they say – if you see a car, find it on Autotrader, including my first edition 2021 Ford Bronco. Thanks to the ease and security of Private Seller Exchange on Autotrader, there is no other partner I trust to help sell my vehicle for this incredible cause.”

The Lightning Blue Metallic vehicle prides itself on a 2.7L EcoBoost V6 engine and also includes the Sasquatch package. Along with the keys to the car, the auction winner will also get a couple of VIP credentials to watch the Daytona 500, a Joey Logano t-shirt, and a three-night hotel stay.

Joey Logano derided NASCAR fans in 2023 for being a spoiled lot

Talking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio late last year, Logano said that no fan in any other sport gets the kind of access that NASCAR fans do with their stars. He said, “Our fans are spoiled. I love our race fans, but think about other sports for a second. Think about it.”

Taking the unavailability of NFL and NBA stars for comparison alongside himself, he added, “But you can meet me 30 minutes, 15 minutes, five minutes before I strap into the car. You can take a picture with me. I am there.”

Logano’s call to hand over the keys to his Ford in person to a fan, should they win the auction, reflects the depth of his words. Though he had received much criticism for them, he did clarify later that he only meant to say that the access that fans got him and other drivers was “incredible”.