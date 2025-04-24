“He Was an A**hole”: When Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reflected on His Father’s Style of Tough Love With Former DEI Employee Ty Norris

Dale Earnhardt hugs his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., in victory lane after winning the International Race of Champions on Feb. 12, 1999 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL on Friday Feb. 12, 1999. | Image credit: Scott Wheeler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The father-son relationship between Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a tricky one. Ty Norris, one of the earliest executives of Dale Earnhardt Inc., discussed this with Junior in December 2024 when an incident that happened many years ago came up.

Junior was just a boy at the time and wasn’t always in the good books of his father. One day, he and his sister Kelley had just arrived at their presidential suite in New York City. Norris and Dale Sr. walked in after completing a press conference and Junior was deep asleep on the couch when they did. This infuriated Dale Sr. and he almost threw Junior off the couch before yelling at him.

This had left Norris, an innocent bystander, completely shocked. He said, “That was the first time I was spending time around the father-son relationship, and I didn’t know you that well. I didn’t know you at all. I was like, ‘Man, that’s harsh!”

Junior laughed at his narration of the story and chuckled, “He was an a**hole!” Norris went on to admit that he could never be that mean to his children but Junior, meanwhile, appeared to be expecting such a reaction from his old man.

Mike Davis was at the conversation table as well, and he sought a better explanation for the aggression. Junior picked up, “Dad is probably running wide open from thing to thing. Busy, busy, busy.

“He walks in, and his son is sleeping on the couch in the middle of a presidential suite in New York City. He probably was like, ‘If I’m busting my ass you’re not going to be sleeping on the couch all day.”

Ty Norris’ relationship with the Earnhardts

When Dale Sr. launched his own race team, he had his eye on certain capable individuals who were working elsewhere in the racing world. Norris was one of them. He worked for the RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company before joining ‘the Intimidator’ on the mission to build Dale Earnhardt Inc. by serving as its executive vice president of motorsports in 1996.

Norris played a crucial role in the team’s entry into the Cup Series and helped it win four championships between 1996 and 2004. He left the camp before the 2004 Daytona 500 after major disagreements with Teresa Earnhardt. Years later, Norris was an integral part of building Trackhouse Racing. He serves as the Chief Business Officer for Kaulig Racing today.

His conversation with Junior on The Dale Jr. Download is lauded as one of the most raw discussions ever recorded for the podcast and includes other facets of the relationship between Junior and his father.