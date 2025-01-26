“Praying You Get Better”: Rodney Childers’ Distressing Health Update Before Major Honor Leads to NASCAR Fans Hoping for Speedy Recovery

Rodney Childers, set to join forces with Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports next season, recently got inducted into the Tri-County Speedway Hall of Fame. The honor marked a return to the roots of his late model career, which began in 1998 at the same 4/10-mile track where he frequently dominated. Unfortunately, due to illness, Childers could not attend the ceremony.

In a heartfelt message to his new team and the Tri-County Speedway officials, Childers shared his regret on his official X handle: “I never pictured waking up sick as a dog and a 102 fever on the day this was all supposed to happen. I appreciate @katrinachilders and the boys still going, and I hate I won’t be there. Thank you to everyone Tri-County Speedway . Today is a huge honor no matter what.”

With the season’s first event at Bowman Gray Stadium just a week away, fans eagerly hope for his swift recovery. One fan expressed, “Praying you get better,” while another shared, “Oh God. I’m so sorry. Speedy recovery.” Another fan, praising Kevin Harvick’s former crew chief added, “Well deserved!! I hope you feel better quickly Rodney!”

Congrats and I Hope you get well soon! Can't wait to see you back in victory Lane with the 7 team at Spire! — Gregory Latham Jr (@B7grWinning) January 25, 2025

A devoted fan expressed sympathy for the 48-year-old, commenting, “Oh Rodney. I’m so sorry you’re sick. What a bummer that you can’t be there. But I do pray you will feel better soon buddy. “

Childers’ journey in stock car racing began on the 4/10-mile clay oval in 1997 which became the sight for his Hall of Fame induction in 2025. In the 1998 season, Childers claimed victory seven times in 19 starts and secured 14 top-5 finishes. Despite these early flashes of success, Childers struggled to secure the funding needed to elevate his racing career to higher levels.

Late model driver, Tommy Lemons Jr. also honored Childers’ roost back in 2018 by driving a #54 car—identical to Childers’ first. The gesture was meant to honor him as a local hero and remind fans of his enduring connection to the grassroots level of racing.

Childers anticipates renewal with Haley

Following Harvick’s retirement in 2023, Childers lent his expertise to Josh Berry, aiding his performance on the track. However, with Berry transitioning to Wood Brothers Racing in 2025 and Childers moving to Spire Motorsports to partner with Justin Haley, he is hopeful for a similar rapport.

Childers looks to draw on Haley‘s youthful energy to invigorate his extensive career. He expressed, “I think it’ll be good. It’ll be interesting because I’ve never been around him much. With Josh (Berry) I’ve been around him at Late Model races and his short track days.”

“At this point in my career, it’s going to be fun for me to go over there because I think it will rejuvenate me. I need to be in an environment that will challenge me like I think this one will,” expanded Childers.

It will mark the third driver Childers has worked with as a crew chief in the past 11 years. Yet, joining a new team could provide the fresh impetus he needs to steer his new team toward success.