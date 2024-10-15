Prominent Broadcaster Backs Parker Kligerman’s NASCAR Future After Charlotte Heartbreak: ‘Best Drive of His Career’

It was heart-wrenching to watch Parker Kligerman come agonizingly close to winning his first NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte Roval last Saturday. He showcased impeccable racing tactics before falling prey to a delayed caution from NASCAR. He ended the race in sixth place and the event has since been shrouded in controversy.

Reporter Bob Pockrass and commentator Leigh Diffey delved into the Leland Honeyman incident when they appeared on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast recently. Pockrass pointed out, “It’s quite off because take Parker Kligerman out of it, it shouldn’t take 20 seconds to get a caution for somebody who’s buried in the tires.”

“Before the Cup race, you could hear them talking to spotters and their officials and say okay where can you see tell me what you can see I think to make sure that they had the whole track covered. Because again, wherever Parker Kligerman is or the impact on the race shouldn’t take 20 seconds to throw caution for a car buried that deep.”

Leigh Diffey, in support of Kligerman’s performance, remarked, “If I’m somebody a sponsor or a team and I’m on the fence about my 2025 plans that drive that he put in the other day gets him a drive in 2025. That was the drive even like aside from his truck win at Mid Ohio that was the best Drive he’s ever had in his career.”

Leland Honeyman’s car crashed into a tire barrier on the last lap just as Kligerman was overtaking Shane van Gisbergen for the lead. As Kligerman was about to cross the start/finish line, NASCAR issued the caution. The decision came just before the white flag was due to wave and pushed the race into overtime, necessitating another restart.

Kligerman finds an ally in veteran driver Kenny Wallace

After witnessing the events, former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kenny Wallace didn’t hesitate to defend Kligerman. He criticized NASCAR for their procrastination in making a crucial decision and vented his frustration on X.

He said, “What did they do? They wait and wait and wait, and they throw the white flag before Parker gets to the start/finish line. […] It’s [officials] human…NASCAR decides when to push that button. It’s a human up there, the human decides when to push the button. So, they push the button two feet before Parker Kligerman gets there, and it’s just a bi**h. And that’s all there’s to it.”

I appreciate you, Kenny — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) October 14, 2024

Kligerman acknowledged Wallace’s support and commented on his post, “I appreciate you, Kenny.” With four more races left in the season, it’s yet to be seen whether Kligerman can sustain his drive and continue to impress in his upcoming appearances.