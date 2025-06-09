NASCAR Fans Opine How Mexico “Needs to Chill” as Teams Navigate Sponsorship Hurdles in the Country

Jun 8, 2025; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Briscoe (19) Ryan Preece (60) and Shane van Gisbergen (88) race bumper to bumper down the main straightaway during stage three of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

To see a Cup Series race in an international venue has been a long wait for NASCAR fans. So, when the racing promotion announced that the field would be racing for points in Mexico City, the hype went over the roof and now we are days away from the big event. But organizing this giant spectacle hasn’t been all sweet thus far. With every passing second, more hurdles keep coming out of the box.

Advertisement

Bob Pockrass reported on his X handle that Richard Childress Racing has been covering up all the advertisements of alcohol, nicotine, tobacco, and CBD on its haulers ahead of the cross-border visit. Firearm and ammo advertisements are being removed as well. And it all comes down to the strict advertising laws in Mexico.

This presents an issue for sponsors. Holding a race in such an exotic venue is a financial burden for teams. If sponsors aren’t allowed to take advantage of the situation, they aren’t going to be willing to shelve out the dollar. There are many such tricky confrontations that come to mind in light of Pockrass’ update. The NASCAR fandom revealed them without hesitation.

For Mexico, RCR haulers and haulers from other teams have covered up most alcohol (if less than 6% alcohol content, possible to have it through a permitting process), and all CBD, nicotine/tobacco logos. Casino only OK if licensed in Mexico. No firearms/ammo advertising allowed. pic.twitter.com/JeRiWYvDqh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 8, 2025

One fan commented, “Mexico needs to chill out a bit,” while another said, “Not fair for the money the sponsors put out. Also sounds like a major pain in the ass.”

Logistics are already one of the biggest challenges when it comes to such events. This narrow funnel makes things even more difficult. Another fan pointed out how most of Kyle Busch’s sponsors are in the list prohibited by the Mexican government.

They joked, “Kyle Busch gonna be driving a blank race car next week. Maybe they can put his Mexico mug shot from the incident a few years ago on the hood instead.” ‘Rowdy‘ had run into trouble a few years ago for mistakenly carrying a handgun in his luggage at a Mexican airport. It became quite the hot news then.

One more expressed concern, “With every passing day, I’m believing more and more that the juice ain’t worth the squeeze. Never mind how dangerous it can be going down there.” That’s a rather pessimistic view to have ahead of one of the most crucial events in the sport’s history. If it all goes well, it would be a huge step-up for NASCAR.

And yet, a fan criticized, “Last I checked this is NASCAR. Not Formula 1.” Many would agree that the level of sophistication in Formula 1 is what NASCAR should strive to achieve. There can’t be much wrong with following in Formula 1’s footsteps.