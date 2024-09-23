“Proud American” Danica Patrick Vows Fight Against Haters In Rousing Speech

Danica Patrick is one of the most respected female drivers in NASCAR. She ventured into broadcasting and business after retiring from the car but her latest steps have taken her towards politics and the purpose of “making America great again”. En route this path, she has unloaded on the democrats and presidential candidate Kamala Harris multiple times.

The most recent of them was on Sunday. In a fiery speech, she discoursed about how people did not like her being a proud American who wanted to make the country great again. But all the enmity did has lit a fire in her. She said, “I will not be judged to live in America, be a proud American, say ‘I love America’, and want to make America great again. I won’t be judged for it.”

BREAKING: Race Car Driver @DanicaPatrick tells the audience regarding the hate she received for loving America…. “All it did was light a fire”. She also throws shade at @KamalaHarris…. “I was raised in a middle class family.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/U9lssCoh5R — JasonJourno (@journo_jason) September 22, 2024

“Instead of quieting down, I am gonna get louder.” Her words were met with massive eruptions from supporters. She continued to taunt Harris by sarcastically throwing shade at a previous speech of the candidate. Patrick uses her influential social media platforms to spread her thoughts and opinions on important matters. It is without question that her political siding carries immense weight as well.

She has gone from being in the middle to leaning more right than typical of her, in the past few months. This isn’t the first time that she has voiced against Harris publicly and this isn’t going to be the last. She has even gone as far as questioning the entire administration of President Joe Biden. Her wish is that the country be run by someone who knows business and has integrity. Zero points for guessing who.

Patrick publicly mocks Kamala Harris on Instagram.

The former driver’s Instagram handle was lit up last Thursday. She had put up a story about the vice president’s conduct during the “Unite for America” livestream. She complained, “She repeats herself. Takes long pauses. Never really says anything. But forgot her famous line ‘unburdened by what has been.”

She doesn’t stop there. Patrick called out people such as Taylor Swift, who’ve expressed their support for Harris. It will be quite the scenario should another driver from NASCAR get public on their political thoughts. A social media bout with Patrick is the last thing anyone needs when fighting for a NASCAR title.

As far as things have played out so far, it can be said that she will be voting for Donald Trump on November 5. Until then, more suggestions along the lines of Costco employees protecting the southern border from illegal immigrants can be expected.