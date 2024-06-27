“Put Kyle Busch in It and It Wins”: Clint Bowyer Outlines Expectations Ahead of NASCAR Truck Series Return

It’s been a long time since fans have seen Clint Bowyer on track behind the wheel of a racecar. The same is bound to happen this Friday as the former full-timer returns to the nationwide series’ junior category. The former NASCAR Cup Series driver will participate in the Truck Series race at Nashville in the #7 Spire Motorsports truck. Bowyer hopes to have a solid display.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old driver laid down his expectations ahead of the race by comparing himself to his former competitor Kyle Busch’s results in the same #7 Chevrolet Silverado earlier this year. The RCR driver has managed to visit Victory Lane in the same entry twice this season.

Rowdy might not have had the best luck in the Cup races, however, he bagged his two Truck Series victories at Atlanta and Texas. The #7 Spire entry is a highly competitive challenger so far this season. Speaking to the media ahead of the race, Bowyer outlined his expectations going into the event on Friday. He will have his former crew chief Brian Pattie in his corner with who he won three races in 2012 and finished runner-up in the Cup Series.

“Expectations are to win. The truck is winning. Put Kyle Busch in it and it wins. It darn well better win with me in it. It’s a good track for me. I’ve won in the Truck Series before. I’ve won with Brian Pattie before,” he said as per Speedway Media.

Bowyer was a talented race car driver in NASCAR but it has been a while since he has been behind the wheel. He does have three Truck Series wins and an Xfinity Series win in Nashville. But will he be able to find that winning form after so long?

Clint Bowyer reveals his game plan for upcoming Truck Series race

The former Cup Series driver considers qualifying to be imperative to have a chance at winning the race on Friday. However, he admitted that he doesn’t recall what it was like being a race car driver. Bowyer’s performance in the Superstar Racing Experience last year has given him a lot of confidence and he will hope to bring that form to Nashville.

“I’ll have one run on a set of tires to knock the rust off and then I’ll have to go qualify. It’s going to be a pretty important lap to start up front and have a shot at winning. Honestly, I don’t even remember being on that race track it has been so long,” he added.

No matter where he finishes, fans will have a field day seeing one of the sport’s old-timers put the helmet back on. If he manages to win on Friday, it would make for an incredible comeback story for the current FOX Sports analyst. It remains to be seen whether Bowyer can realize his expectations going into Nashville this weekend.