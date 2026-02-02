“Has Given the Teams More Value”: How the Charter Lawsuit Will Impact NASCAR Teams in the Long Term

NASCAR is effectively stepping into a new era in 2026, following the long and tiring charter lawsuit issue between the sanctioning body and teams coming to an end through a settlement. The two parties have managed to find a common middle ground, but there is a lot more work to be done before any real results can be seen.

Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass spoke about the after-effects of the settlement on Beating and Banging and detailed how he thinks it will impact the sport. The core point he made was that the sport won’t heal itself through a four-minute press conference in which both parties announced that all the issues between them are resolved. He said, “It takes more than that.

“It takes more trust between teams and NASCAR. And so, you know, I still think there’s work to be done between those sides,” Pockrass continued. “But what it has done is that it has given the teams potentially more value through their charters to be able to attract more investors, as well as the potential to drive up charter prices for those teams that want to sell.”

The teams received some major benefits from NASCAR’s decision to settle the lawsuit. For instance, now that the charters are permanent, their values have shot up remarkably. They have become evergreen assets and are now more comparable and similar to the franchise system that can be seen in other major sports.

Furthermore, the teams also get a larger share of NASCAR’s revenue from multiple streams. These are big wins from a financial perspective.

What was the biggest surprise of the entire trial?

The antitrust lawsuit trial involving Denny Hamlin‘s 23XI Racing team and NASCAR held many surprising twists and turns. The financial documents that were revealed to the public contained some shocking numbers. But these weren’t the ones that brought about the loudest thunder. That is attributed to the controversial text messages that were shared between top NASCAR officials.

Pockrass said, “Everybody knows that you get upset with people and you can vent on text and everything, but what surprises you is that… If you’re in a leadership position, you know you’re going to be criticized. You know you’re going to be in tough situations. And just how personally NASCAR executives took some of the actions by the teams and the drivers was a little bit startling.”

The messages in discussion are the ones that Steve Phelps and Brian Herbst sent each other in a bad light against Richard Childress. The reception to the messages being out in the open was chaotic, and has led to Phelps resigning from his position as the NASCAR commissioner.