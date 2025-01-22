“Revenge Tour is Almost Here”: NASCAR Fans Optimistic of a Kyle Busch Comeback After Dismal 2024 Season

What damage could a 39-year-old driver who is a shell of his former self probably do on the race track? His car lacks pace, his luck borders curse, and he is simply too ineffective to be considered a worthy contender. But only a fool would write off the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch ahead of the 2025 racing season.

Rowdy is ready to get back into his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro after what was the lowest point of his career in 2024. He failed to reach victory lane and saw a 19-year streak of having at least one win in each season break. His performances were a humiliation to the legacy that he built over the last two decades in the sport.

But such downfalls mean nothing to a man who is willing to get back up again. And Busch has always been willing of that. Backing him in this mission of redemption are his loyal fans, who’ve yelled his name from the stands for years. Some of them crowded his X handle as he shared pictures of his first photoshoot of the season from his team’s production facility.

One comment read, “So excited to watch you race!!! This is your year Kyle!!!” Another added, “REVENGE TOUR IS ALMOST HERE.” One proud fan followed, “Counting the days – can’t wait to see KFB doing KFB things! #RowdyNation.“ With several others throwing in hands of support, Busch must have felt a huge boost of adrenaline in the atmosphere.

This is gonna be an awesome year for @KyleBusch and that team and it’s gonna start with the at Daytona — Anthony John Moore (@AnthonyJohnMoo2) January 21, 2025

He told the press back in November that he would use the offseason as a character-building session and move forward with a strong gale of optimism. Inarguably, such a mindset is what he needs at this point. Soon enough, the engines will fire, and the cars will roll to their starting positions at the Daytona International Speedway. And Busch will shoot to kill.

Busch is on the verge of securing his maiden Daytona 500 victory

Dale Earnhardt won the Cup Series race at Atlanta in 1996. What followed was a dry run of 59 winless races. Fans and the media wrote him off as a yesteryear star in this period. His reply was by winning the 1998 Daytona 500.

Now, Busch finds himself in a similar position in 2025. He could truly stage the underdog story of the century on February 16. His winless streak is at 57 races currently and he would love nothing more than to win at the Daytona International Speedway.

He admitted during multiple points last season that he was depressed and heartbroken with how bad his results were turning up. Such deeply emotional reasons are why this comeback will be personal.