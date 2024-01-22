Richard Childress’ Grandson Ty Dillon Is the Only NASCAR Driver With This Major Achievement

MARTINSVILLE, VA – OCTOBER 29:Ty Dillon ( 77 Spire Motorsports Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet) puts on his protective feet protectors on pit road prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 on October 29, 2023 at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, VA. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 29 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Xfinity 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231029227500

Ty Dillon has been spending the last few months preparing for redemption as he moves back to the Craftsman Truck Series after an excruciatingly long 6 full-time seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series. Though Dillon’s career in NASCAR hasn’t been as impressive as that of his brother, Austin, if there was an award for persistence, he would deserve every bit of it. The same is personified by this incredible stat that he alone claims in the entire history of the sport.

Advertisement

Between his climb from the Truck Series to the Cup Series (2012-2023), Dillon became the only driver ever to finish every race in a season in all three tiers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TreyRyan99/status/1748895698773266682?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

31-year-old Dillon climbed up the ranks in a path that is unconventional for young drivers born in affluent racing dynasties. Despite having the luxury to have landed straight in the Cup Series should he have wanted to, courtesy of being the grandson of Richard Childress, he chose to take one step at a time. He spent two years in Trucks, three in Xfinity, and six in the Cup Series.

The lack of results that he has had over these last several years in the top tier (7 top-10s, 2 top-5s, 0 wins) has forced him to decide to move back to where he started. 2024 will see Dillon driving the #25 Chevrolet Silverado of Rackley WAR.

Not very surprisingly, Dillon mentioned to Frontstretch recently that his move was driven by the desire to win trophies.

Ty Dillon heads back to the starting line with the hope of winning titles

Dillon’s Xfinity and Truck Series runs are a stark opposite to his Cup Series stint. Across the three full-time seasons in the second tier, he posted 66 top-10s, 28 top-5s, and 1 victory lane visit. In the two years in Trucks, he had 29 top-20s and 16 top-5s along with 3 wins. Judging from the numbers, his decision to move to the third tier appears to be an obvious choice.

Dillon’s words going to Daytona are, “My ultimate goal was to try and get back to, no matter the series, winning and running up front, competing for championships and trying to get myself back in that mindset.” He stands at a much different spot from where he was back in 2012. However, the experience that he has gained over these years will only serve him well.

Advertisement

Mirroring the same, he says, “I think just having all the Cup experience I’ve gotten over the past seven years, I’m a much better driver, a much different driver, and I’m excited to go back and plug that in the Truck Series.” A new generation of drivers and trucks has been brought into the mix since Dillon last drove Trucks.

This will be a fresh challenge, by all means. But not one he cannot handle.