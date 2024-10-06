Is Chase Briscoe Getting Anxious Over The Birth Of His Child Right Between The NASCAR Playoffs?

Chase Briscoe is on the verge of giving a highly successful sendoff to his team Stewart-Haas Racing, which will be shutting doors at the end of the season. The 29-year-old finds himself currently gunning for the championship as a Round of 12 driver. As he battles towards this goal, the fact that his wife Marissa is expecting the birth of twins any day now adds to the pressure.

Briscoe revealed that her C-section is scheduled for Tuesday. The driver is in Talladega this weekend for the second race of the Round of 12 and hopes the babies aren’t born before he can complete his racing responsibilities. He said, “So, yeah, the C-section is Tuesday morning. So hopefully, she can make it there and make my job a lot easier this weekend, if you can just keep them in there.”

Regardless, he will hang on to his phone to keep tabs on his wife. There haven’t been any close calls so far but he is prepared to navigate any situation that could be thrown at him. Does all this make him nervous and anxious? He continued, “I mean, I’m pretty even-keeled and easygoing all the time. Yeah, I don’t really get anxious over it at all.”

Briscoe and Marissa have shown incredible strength throughout their journey as parents. They suffered a miscarriage back in 2020 right before the driver won the Xfinity Series championship. The couple overcame the heartbreak and Brooks Briscoe was born in October 2021. The Briscoes now expecting twins is a matter of great joy for the entire NASCAR community.

What will Briscoe’s racing approach be in Talladega?

He sits 25 points below the round’s elimination line. The #14 Ford Mustang driver has six top-15 finishes in seven Cup Series races at the upcoming 2.6-mile-long track. This includes a fourth-place finish that came in April 2023. His average finish of 14.4 is the third-best among active drivers. These numbers give him a good chance at visiting Victory Lane on Sunday.

Briscoe’s crew chief, Richard Boswell, spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio recently about what the #14 crew’s approach will be. He said, “We have to be aggressive all right along. We have to score stage points. I think that’s our way to set ourselves apart from the guys that score stage points this week.”

“We have to be aggressive with our pick calls, with the car we’re bringing to make sure that it has the speed that it needs, out front in the pack. The handling and the pack is going to be important.” Briscoe reaffirmed in his pre-race interviews that he will be racing aggressively considering that his conservative nature has got him nowhere on superspeedways.