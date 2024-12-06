Richard Petty Visits Former Hunting Ground to Soak in Latest Upgrades to Iconic NASCAR Track

Richard Petty is acknowledged before the Clean Harbors 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over a month ago, Richard Petty and 40 family members attended the penultimate race of the NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity 500, at Martinsville Speedway.

That day, Petty had the honor of giving the command for drivers to start their engines. The entire family gathered at the track as a tribute to their 75 years of involvement in NASCAR.

Recently, ‘The King’ returned to Martinsville again, as per his latest post on his official X account. He shared several snapshots capturing moments from his visit: one featured Petty standing next to a Christmas tree, another showed him grabbing a hotdog, and a third depicted him alongside Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell.

The final image captured Petty standing in the booth with a clear view of the track. He captioned the post: “Spent the day catching up with Clay Campbell at @MartinsvilleSwy and taking in all the incredible upgrades they’ve made in recent years. A huge thank you to Clay for his unwavering support for the Petty Family—we’re truly grateful for his kindness and dedication.”

Spent the day catching up with Clay Campbell at @MartinsvilleSwy and taking in all the incredible upgrades they’ve made in recent years. A huge thank you to Clay for his unwavering support for the Petty Family—we’re truly grateful for his kindness and dedication. pic.twitter.com/zGQ4PVcAby — Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) December 2, 2024

Martinsville Speedway holds the distinction of being the oldest track still in operation today, originally constructed in 1947 as a dirt track before being paved in 1955.

Earlier this year, Martinsville Speedway, alongside every other track on the NASCAR circuit, debuted the King’s Hat exhibit, featuring a statue modeled after Richard Petty’s iconic cowboy hat.

The tribute extends beyond Petty’s involvement in the sport, though; it also celebrates his unmatched success at the track. Petty boasts a record 15 victories at the venue, a feat underscored by his collection of twelve Grandfather clock trophies from the famed short track.

Martinsville Speedway has recently undergone some improvements

Hosting two races annually, Martinsville Speedway saw a few upgrades ahead of its second race in the 2024 season. President Clay Campbell disclosed that the facility had expanded its access points, adding several new gates for spectator entry and exit, and constructing a fresh entry pathway adorned with flags and Petty hats.

In addition to these enhancements, Campbell noted that the main office and the ticket booth were relocated to provide more room for both vehicles and pedestrians.

These adjustments were implemented to streamline the experience, allowing fans to fully savor their day at the races. Looking ahead, the track is set to host its first race of the next season on March 30, 2025.