Rick Hendrick Ensures Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Precedence Amid 2025 Indy 500 Plans

Kyle Larson lost the 2024 Cup Series regular-season championship to Tyler Reddick by a single point. This fact rewinds the tape to a stormy day in May when rain prevented Larson from competing in the Coca-Cola 600 after he arrived late from his participation in the Indianapolis 500. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Tuesday that the driver will attempt the Double again in 2025.

But the team’s owner Rick Hendrick is steadfast that he will not allow Larson to sacrifice a single lap of the Cup Series race on account of the Indianapolis 500. He told the press, “We’re going to run the 600. We will be here for the 600. If that means having to cut the race short in Indy, we will, because my commitment to NASCAR is that we’re in NASCAR, and that’s where we run for the championship.”

The decision is understandable considering what transpired after Larson missed the 600-miler. A crescendo of chaos built up and fortunately ended with NASCAR greenlighting him for the playoffs despite missing a scheduled race. The tricky waters that Hendrick navigated are probably what have led him to already make arrangements to prevent a similar scenario next year.

Former Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan will serve as a backup driver for the Hendrick Motorsports-Arrow McLaren partnership and will take over for Larson if weather plays spoilsport. The icon wasn’t able to do so in May since he hadn’t taken the mandated refresher course. He will, however, be preparing himself by taking all the required tests and courses before the next run.

Kyle Larson expresses regret at missing the Coca-Cola 600

Had the No. 5 driver been able to drive in Charlotte, he would’ve most certainly been crowned as the regular season champion. Missing out on the glory sure has shunned him. He said, “I think this year went the way it did, and I couldn’t be in two places at one time, although I would have loved to.”

“I think I owe it to my NASCAR team, as well, to get here in time to try and win one of the biggest races of the season, and a race that has the most implication to the season as well.” Justin Allgaier had started the race in place of him in Charlotte. But rain interfered again when he arrived and stopped the race at Lap 249.

The turn of events left him without a single point for his efforts. Attempting and winning the Indianapolis 500 is one of the biggest achievements there is. But is it worth sacrificing a potential shot at the Cup Series championship? Neither Larson nor Hendrick think so.