Rick Hendrick Has the Most NASCAR Cup Wins. How Far Behind Are Joe Gibbs and Roger Penske?

Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR, with Rick Hendrick’s Cup Series team amassing 301 wins and a record 14 championships. For a team that started way back in 1984 amidst an array of uncertainties, making it this big in NASCAR is indeed a humongous achievement.

Advertisement

The lion-share of these wins came through the able hands of NASCAR legends like Jeff Gordon, who brought 93 wins, and Jimmie Johnson, who got Rick Hendrick 83 wins.

However, the winning momentum hasn’t slowed down even a bit as seasoned drivers like Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Alex Bowman are on the HMS roster. As of this day, Elliott has 18 wins, Larson has 17, Byron has 10 and Bowman has 7.

Advertisement

William Byron’s win at the Texas Motor Speedway gave Mr. H his most cherished win number 300. Additionally, Kyle Larson’s victory in the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway marked the 500th NASCAR National Series win for Hendrick’s engine department.

Besides being one of the greatest car collectors of the nation and also one of the country’s leading auto dealers, this is perhaps one of the reasons why Rick Hendrick will be felicitated as the honoree at the annual Amelia car collector event in Amelia Island, Florida.

Although Hendrick Motorsports has remained at the top of their game for many years now, there are rival teams who challenge HMS’ winning record.

How far behind are Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske?

Having run its first Cup race in 1992, Joe Gibbs Racing is a much younger team than that of Rick Hendrick’s. However, the Toyota team has already amassed 208 wins brought by drivers like Dale Jarrett, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards, Kyle Busch, Bobby Labonte, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell.

On that note, even the Fords are not quite far behind. Next in the line is Team Penske, which has 142 wins to their credit, followed by RFK Racing with 141 wins. It’s only a matter of time before we witness how tough of a challenge these competitors put up for Mr. Hendrick’s Cup Series team.