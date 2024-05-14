NASCAR Record: Driver with the fewest last-place finishes ft. Carl Edwards, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano

Finishing a NASCAR race in last place does little to help the ego of a stock car driver. While many stalwarts have come in last place one too many times because of multiple issues, some’ve avoided the dishonor on a ridiculously consistent basis. Amongst those with at least 300 starts in the modern era of the sport, Carl Edwards tops the list for the fewest last-place finishes.

Known as one of the greatest drivers to never win a Cup Series championship, Edwards made 445 starts and finished last just once. He is followed by RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselwoski. The former Cup champion has two last-place finishes in 533 starts. Sharing the stage with him are Kasey Kahne (529 starts), David Ragan (477 starts), and Ted Musgrave (305 starts).

Jamie McMurray and Bobby Allison both have three last-place finishes over 584 and 476 starts, respectively. Kevin Harvick, who came in last four times over his 23-year-long career, holds a special status on this list, courtesy of the 826 starts he made. Amongst those who also finished last four times are Joey Logano (555 starts), Austin Dillon (384 starts), and Chris Buescher (305 starts).

Will the fewest number of last-place finishes help Carl Edwards’ case to be a Hall of Famer?

Carl Edwards has once again been nominated to make it into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The driver retired at just 37 years of age, while still in the peak of his career. Over 445 starts, he finished last once, as mentioned above. On the other end of the spectrum, he won 28 races and finished runner-up twice in the Cup Series standings (2008 and 2011).

A Southern 500 and Coca-Cola 600 winner, Edwards was also the 2007 Xfinity Series champion. The closest he came to a title was in 2011 when Tony Stewart edged him out based on the number of victories in the season after tying for points. The stat of finishing in the last place just once in his entire career will be on the minds of the Hall of Fame panel when it meets on May 21.

As things stand, Bobby Allison is the only driver with the fewest last-place finishes to be inducted into the hall. Hopes are that Edwards will join him this month.