"Rick Hendrick...Stay Alert": Connor Zilisch-Alex Bowman Swap For Cup Series Seat Shot Down By NASCAR Fans

NASCAR Xfinity Series debutant Connor Zilisch won his first junior nationwide series stock car event this weekend. The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native kicked off the weekend by winning during Friday’s ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen International, followed by the Xfinity victory a day after.

Despite being penalized for cutting the bus stop chicane along with Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs and JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer, Zilisch managed to bounce back from his penalty after being sent to the back of the field in stage one of the event.

REPOST to congratulate Connor Zilisch! 🏁 He makes HISTORY, becoming the seventh driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to win their debut race. pic.twitter.com/qHcVOpx8FU — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 14, 2024

Seen driving the #88 Chevrolet, he became the seventh driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to visit victory lane on their debut.

“It’s hard to put into words how much this meant to me,” exclaimed the 18-year-old. “I worked so hard for this race. I’ve been preparing for it for over three months now. Outside of the (Rolex 24 at Daytona), this was probably the biggest race of the year for me. To come out here and just prove to myself that I can do it and I can compete in the highest level is special to me.”

Courtesy of Zilsch’s breakthrough debut victory in the junior nationwide series, fans on social media were quick to make future assumptions about his career, with one fan going as far as saying he should replace Cup Series regular Alex Bowman in the #48 Chevy at Hendrick Motorsports. “Rick Hendrick….stay alert. 48 car 2026,” opined the fan.

Rick Hendrick….stay alert. 48 car 2026. https://t.co/usgzBPygwT — Millad Radman (@RealRadman) September 14, 2024

While the same could come true in the fans’ wildest dreams, it is unlike to happen anytime soon as Zilisch has been linked to Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series. After showcasing his talent as he did this weekend, any team would be hard-pressed to let him go. “I think Trackhouse would dump Suarez or even Chastain before they let anybody else take Zilisch from them,” a fan said on the same.

“He is a Trackhouse driver lol,” added another fan. “Trackhouse would not let Zilisch go without a massive fight,” chimed in another follower of the sport. “Dear god Trackhouse whatever you do, do not let him go to Hendrick,” wrote another fan, confirming the sentiment around the young driver’s future amongst the fraternity.

It remains to be seen how well Zilisch evolves into what could be a talent capable enough to challenge for the Cup Series championship one day. For now, the 18-year-old driver serves development driver duties for Justin Marks’ Cup outfit.