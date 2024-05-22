Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Relationship History: Details About NASCAR Driver’s Marriage and Kids

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and his wife Madyson Stenhouse poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., NASCAR driver for JTG Daugherty Racing, is a Daytona 500 champion and a two-time Xfinity Series champion. Away from his racing caliber, Stenhouse was known throughout the 2010s for his relationship with former racer Danica Patrick. The two met before their Cup Series rookie seasons in 2013 and began dating shortly after. They broke up in 2017 after being together for roughly five years.

Reports suggest that the reason for their split was Patrick wanting to be married. A documentary from ESPN revealed at the time that Patrick had her eggs frozen and that she wanted to have kids only after getting married.

By 2020, Stenhouse Jr. had moved on from Patrick and met Madyson Joye Goodfleisch – his future wife. They got engaged in 2021 while hiking at Cathedral Rock in Sedona, California. A year later, on October 26, 2023, they tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Charleston, South Carolina. Among the 200 guests present were Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Zane Smith, and others.

Madyson is currently a communications manager for the Drivers Advisory Council according to her LinkedIn profile. The couple announced in December 2023 that they were expecting their first child together. She has been posting regular updates about her pregnancy journey on social media, the most recent one being pictures from her baby shower.

The strong religious faith that unites Stenhouse Jr. and Madyson

During their marriage, the couple told People Magazine that they had their faith in God to lean back on regardless of what turn their life together takes. “Our lives are ever-changing, but we just know that we have the one constant and that is our faith and our belief in God,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “That’s what we stick to because we have a lot of bad days at the track.”

“The good days are few and far between. It’s hard to win races and it’s hard to have good runs these days with the competitiveness. So, it’s our faith that we try to stick to.” The couple will be looking up to their belief after the most recent turbulence that struck them during Sunday’s All-Star race in North Wilkesboro.

In the aftermath of his fistfight with Kyle Busch, Stenhouse Jr. will be hoping to avoid suspension.