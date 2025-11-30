Rising NASCAR Driver Logan Misuraca—and the ‘Moral Victories’ That Fuel Her Racing Career

Logan Misuraca, who most recently competed part-time in the ARCA Menards Series driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for Rev Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway, comes from a racing family, so many assumed she would follow the path to stock cars. But early in life, she dreamed of becoming a ballerina.

Even so, watching her family race and feeling the pull of the sport shifted her trajectory. By age four, while she didn’t completely trade ballet slippers for a helmet, firesuit, gloves, and racing shoes, she did start focusing on races as well.

She continued dancing until she turned 18, while also building her résumé in quarter midgets, go-karts, and asphalt legend cars. At 21, in 2022, she was tapped as a last-minute substitute for Josh Williams Motorsports in the ARCA Menards Series East race at New Smyrna Speedway, one of her home tracks. Starting sixth, Misuraca brought the No. 60 Chevrolet home seventh, the best finish of her ARCA career to date.

When she later ran Spraker Racing Enterprises’ No. 63 Chevrolet at Daytona, she finished P18. Her recent two Bristol attempts brought P27 and P25 results in back-to-back seasons. Those outcomes sometimes leave her wondering whether she gets the same opportunities as others or whether she is falling short of her expectations.

But whenever doubt creeps in, she reminds herself, “No, Logan. Look back at what you’ve done. You’re a track champion, you’re rookie of the year. You’ve gone out there on your very first ARCA start, qualified sixth, finished seventh. You can do it.”

Her connection to the sport and its fans keeps her coming back, even when the scoreboard doesn’t reflect her effort. An ARCA start, even just one, means far more to her, and to many who follow her, than a finishing position ever could. After her Bristol race in 2024, she shared a moment that stayed with her and what inspires her to continue racing.

“I had a race this year, and one little girl, she was about somewhere between 7 and 9. She came up to me, and she’s just like, ‘Hey, I’m from your home state. I race at the same track that you raced at when you were my age, and I’ve been following you for so long. Can we take a photo together?’” Misuraca recalled. “And it is a moral victory. It’s like, ‘That is why I do what I do.’”

She takes pride in inspiring young girls who want to break into a sport that remains heavily male-dominated. Danica Patrick helped carve the initial path, but Misuraca and the next generation feel responsible for keeping that momentum alive so future female racers never stop pushing the door open wider.

She admitted that she races for herself, but meeting young fans like that one fuels her resolve. Even after a tough day at Bristol that didn’t mirror her hard work or patience on track, she refused to dwell on disappointment. Instead, she took a step back, appreciated how far she had come, and recognized a piece of herself in the young racer who asked for that photo.