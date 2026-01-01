Ross Chastain Credits Kevin Harvick’s Retirement for Opening Door to Iconic Sponsor

In a packed NASCAR Cup Series field that was breathing strong engine heat under a scorching Texas sun, the easiest way to distinguish Kevin Harvick was by looking out for the Busch Light logo on his car. The former Stewart-Haas Racing icon was sponsored by Anheuser-Busch for over a decade before the association came to an end in 2023, along with his retirement from racing.

Having been in the sport since 1983, the company wasn’t going to just exit altogether, and the driver it chose to back in Harvick’s place was Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain. In a recent NASCAR video, where he answered questions from fans on Reddit, Chastain spoke about how the partnership came to be in 2024.

He said, “We wanted Busch Light. We knew Kevin Harvick was retiring, and we wanted to make our case to him. I drank Busch Light before they sponsored me. I was going to drink it whether they sponsored me or not. So, that made the first conversation really easy.” The multi-year agreement with the brewing magnate was a big step forward for him and his team.

Another question asked of him was whether he had had a drink with Shane van Gisbergen yet. He replied that he hadn’t delved into it too much and that he would wait for the offseason before getting into a drinking contest with the Kiwi racer. Apart from the obvious, there was a pressing reason for Chastain to desire an association with Anheuser-Busch.

Why Chastain values the relationship with Anheuser-Busch highly

Chastain’s family has been deeply rooted in watermelon farming for generations. Heading back home after working hard all day and popping a beer is a relaxing and comforting feeling that they don’t take lightly. By default, beer is also the go-to drink for all celebrations in the household.

The driver pointed this out when his sponsorship with the Busch Light brand was announced, “This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR, but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart—the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

Anheuser-Busch supported Harvick since the start of the 2011 season. It first did so with the Budweiser brand and then moved to the Busch Light brand. The partnership went from his final years with Richard Childress Racing and continued into his stint with Stewart-Haas Racing. Chastain would surely love a similar long-term relationship with the company.