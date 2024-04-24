After Career-Best NASCAR Result, Noah Gragson Inching Closer to First Cup Series Win

Noah Gragson has seen remarkable improvement this season after a disastrous start to his NASCAR Cup career with Legacy Motor Club. So far, the Ford driver has three top-10s already, with his third-place Talladega result last week being his career-best finish at this level. Compared to 2023, where he had zero top-10 finishes in 21 races, Gragson is riding the momentum.

Gragson, who had eight race wins in the 2022 Xfinity season where he finished second overall, is focused and not willing to settle for anything but victories.

“We set our goals at the beginning of the year. It’s easier to be discouraged over coming so close to victory and that’s what we come here to do, but it was still a very good day.”

“To end up third, starting third to last, was a good day; led some laps, strong pitstops, very close and we put ourselves in that position and that’s all you can ask for,” concluded the driver, who took up the #10 car from Aric Almirola.

How have Stewart-Haas Racing drivers performed so far this season?

Heading into 2024, Tony Stewart and the SHR social media team went full-throttle to lay down their intention for the season – to win and compete every week. 10 races in and it seems the team is struggling. To be fair to the team, most of the poor results can be laid down to the unpredictability around the new Ford car, as only Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski have shown some consistency from the contingent.

Gragson sits 27th in the standings, four spots below Ryan Preece, who has one top-10 result this season. Chase Briscoe, the senior-most driver of the team, has four top-10s and sits above the playoff cutline in 12th place.

Rookie Josh Berry, who inherited the #4 car from the legendary Kevin Harvick, has zero top-10s and occupies the 29th spot in the standings.