Where Did Denny Hamlin’s First Paycheck Come From?

Denny Hamlin may not have won a Cup Series championship yet, but his track record for consistency is undeniable. While Hamlin ignited his racing passion by starting go-karting at age 7 and progressing through mini-stocks, stock cars, and late models to ultimately join Joe Gibbs Racing, his initial stint into earning a paycheck wasn’t on the track. Instead, it involved preparing sandwiches.

In a revealing 2015 interview, Hamlin shared the backstory with notable NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck and said, “Subway. That was my first actual paycheck.” He elaborated on his stint working with the sandwich chain, explaining, “I was 16. I wrecked my truck and the only way I could pay to fix it was to get a job. So I applied at a Subway.”

He continued, detailing his brief tenure in the food industry, “I worked there about a year, and then my dad started the trailer shop business so I went to go work for him.” When Denny Hamlin first joined Joe Gibbs Racing as a development driver in 2004, he received a $10,000 stipend, which he spent on rims for his Ford Ranger and a plasma TV, depleting the amount within two weeks.

The following year, 2005, marked a shift for Hamlin as he took over the full-time duties in the Busch Series for the #20 Rockwell Automation-sponsored Chevrolet, replacing Mike Bliss. As a rookie, he finished P5 in the final championship standings, securing 11 top-10 finishes, and accumulating earnings of approximately $1,064,110.

As of now, Hamlin boasts a net worth of $65 million. Throughout his career, he has consistently been among NASCAR’s top earners. From June 2018 to June 2019 alone, Hamlin raked in $14 million, ranking him as the third highest-paid driver in NASCAR during that period.

Hamlin remembers his parents’ dedication to his NASCAR journey

During a heartfelt interview last year with Kyle Petty, Hamlin opened up about the instrumental role his parents, Dennis and Mary Lou, played in his rise in NASCAR. He expressed gratitude for their sacrifices, which were climactic in launching his racing career.

“Dad was the tough side and Mom was a little bit of the softer side. But they both made a lot of struggles and sacrifices to keep funding my racing. We had to sell off a lot of assets to buy race tires and race fuel and stuff like that,” he shared.

Dennis Hamlin, who earned a living selling and repairing trailers, managed his finances from paycheck to paycheck. Despite the modest income, he did not shy away from selling valuable possessions, including a cherished collection of antique cars, to support his son’s burgeoning career.

Mary Lou Hamlin explained their sacrifices as a desire for their son with every possible opportunity to succeed. She and her husband believed fervently in Hamlin’s potential to hold his own among the elite drivers of NASCAR. And boy were they right.