Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace Look Back at Long-Lasting Friendship Beyond the NASCAR Track

Last month, Kyle Busch joined Actions Detrimental, where Denny Hamlin talked about the respect and unique bond they share, crediting Busch for helping him sharpen his skills on intermediate ovals, now among the No. 11 driver’s strongest tracks. And although they compete for different teams today, the former teammates maintain a close off-track relationship. Similarly, another well-known and well-documented NASCAR bromance is that of Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace.

Advertisement

The duo has been together since their early days in racing, often taking playful jabs at each other to the delight of their fan bases. They recently celebrated career and personal milestones together as their friendship continues to thrive.

After Blaney claimed the 2023 Coca-Cola 600, Wallace followed suit this season, breaking a 100-race drought with his first Cup Series win since 2022, at Indianapolis with his Brickyard 400 success. With both now boasting crown-jewel victories, they marked the moment side by side.

Blaney couldn’t resist teasing his friend, quipping, “I like him less and less every year.” Reflecting on their shared history, he recalled how they began racing bandoleros together at age nine before their paths briefly diverged.

Wallace ventured into late models and then ARCA Menards Series East, while Blaney stayed in late models before advancing to K&N, Trucks, and ultimately Cup. “I don’t think either of us, when we were nine or ten years old, would ever think we’d be where we are 20 years later,” Blaney admitted.

Wallace, in turn, appreciates the rarity of their bond in a hyper-competitive, male-dominated sport. “Blaney and I, we live 10 minutes apart from each other. We see each other all the time. He’s there for me, and I’m there for him, and through the good, through the bad, you always try to be like that shoulder to lean on. I truly appreciate him and what he’s been able to do for me in my career,” Wallace said.

However, their friendship doesn’t erase their competitive edge. Wallace acknowledged that seeing Blaney’s 14 Cup wins and a championship can stir envy, but he balances that with pride in how far both have come, remembering the days he frequently outran Blaney when they were young.

Their personal lives are entering a new chapter as well. Wallace and his wife, Amanda, welcomed their son Becks last September, and Blaney and his wife, Gianna Tulio, expect their first child later this year.

Blaney also maintains a strong friendship with Chase Elliott, forged later than his bond with Wallace but just as meaningful. Elliott was even on stage to celebrate Blaney’s 2023 championship.

Yet, like Wallace, the Team Penske driver remains a fierce on-track rival. Blaney admitted that lifelong competition has shaped their relationships, turning childhood battles into Cup Series races.