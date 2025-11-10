Corey Heim Insists the Truck Series Is the Best Way for Cup Hopefuls to Develop

Time crunch? Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Taking it one step at a time might sound cliché when you’re thinking about reaching the pinnacle of NASCAR. But drivers like Carson Hocevar prove there’s more than one way to get to the top. That’s why, for many, including Corey Heim, the Truck Series still stands as the sport’s most authentic proving ground.

The Truck Series has long stood as NASCAR’s gateway to the national stage, bridging the gap between local short-track racing and the world of Xfinity and Cup. It’s the arena where raw talent meets a bigger platform, and where future stars either make their mark or fade into the shadows.

Heim, who’s had seat time across all three national divisions, believes that the trucks bear the closest resemblance to Cup cars, both in setup and in intensity, giving drivers the best chance to adapt before joining the sport’s elite ranks.

The Tricon Garage driver summed it up, saying, “I think the trucks are probably the most similar to Cup cars. I’ve driven all three. From a vehicle perspective, I think it definitely resonates the most when you’re trying to develop to be a hopeful Cup driver like myself. Xfinity is great, too.”

Heim didn’t downplay Xfinity’s value but stressed the contrast. “You’re comparing apples to oranges at the same time. You race a lot more on the Xfinity side. They’re a little tougher to drive at the end of the day. When you want to go Cup racing, you have to come to the truck,” he added.

The Truck Series regularly attracts Cup veterans who drop down for select starts, giving young drivers a firsthand look at what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level. That exposure sharpens their racecraft, tests their mental toughness, and offers a front-row education in aggression and precision.

With NASCAR’s latest rule change allowing Cup regulars with more than three years of experience to run up to ten Xfinity and eight Truck races per season, the developmental ladder is about to get even steeper and more valuable.

Beyond the racing itself, the Truck Series functions as a full-scale apprenticeship. Development programs like NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity use it as a training ground for driving and for the business of being a professional athlete. Media relations, sponsorship dealings, and brand management, off-track responsibilities that can make or break a career, are taught just as heavily as lap times.

Many teams in the series maintain direct ties to powerhouse Cup organizations, giving drivers access to better equipment, elite coaching, and championship-level pit crews.

The national spotlight that comes with televised events and packed grandstands allows those young rising stars to showcase their skill before sponsors and team executives who can alter their career trajectories with a single opportunity.

For the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Champion, the logic is that the closer a driver can get to Cup-level competition early, the more refined and ready they’ll be when the call finally comes.