NASCAR Record: Insane Kyle Busch -Richmond Stat Not Many Drivers Can Match

Richmond Raceway and Kyle Busch have been an excellent combination in the past. The RCR driver has six wins, and is tied for third place in the all-time wins list there. Yet, this isn’t even the most impressive feat that this veteran racer has put up at this 0.75-mile short track. So what is it that makes Richmond such a special racetrack for Rowdy?

The two time Cup Series champion has completed all but one lap throughout his 36 attempts at Richmond. The 14,428 laps that he has run (which could have been 14,429) equals a whopping 10,821 miles. “Well, it makes me mad that I missed out on that one lap,” admitted Busch while speaking to the press ahead of the race.

He added, “I see that accomplishment as pretty cool stat that probably not a lot of drivers have at different racetracks. It makes sense considering that Richmond is probably one of my better statistical tracks on the circuit.”

Recalling his stint at Richmond Last year last July, he said, “We qualified second and finished third and felt like we had some good ideas going into that race and they seemed to pay off and work well for us. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for some of the other short tracks we went to last year.” For this year’s race, he had just one thing to say: “We still have a lot of work to do.”

The biggest threat for Kyle Busch

Busch would perhaps not let go of the chance of recording his seventh win at Richmond. But it’s easier said than done because he hasn’t won with NASCAR’s 2024 short-track and road course package yet. However, Rowdy’s ex-teammate, Denny Hamlin, has won twice, although one of them wasn’t a points race. Needless to say, Hamlin is going to be a confident man on Sunday.

Even when the stats are considered, the 7-time Pocono winner is not lagging. Throughout the 34 starts that Hamlin has made at Richmond, he has visited the victory lane four times. Besides that, the Toyota driver has 18 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes at the Virginian racetrack to his credit.

If these two athletes go for a head-to-head tussle on Sunday, it would indeed be worthy battle. Both are aggressive competitors and highly skilled with their respective mind games. Hence, these two would be the ones to watch during this weekends’ race at Richmond.