Ryan Blaney Gives Glowing Verdict About 2026 NASCAR Calendar After Successful Push for Chicagoland

Ryan Blaney talks with crewmen, Wednesday February 12, 2025 as they wait for the start of the first cup practice at Daytona International Speedway as teams gear up for the Daytona 500. © David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After qualifying at Daytona International Speedway was washed out and Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, the Team Penske driver used the moment to weigh in on the newly released 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

In his media session before the regular-season finale, Blaney expressed enthusiasm over track changes, particularly the return of Chicagoland, which he had long championed even before NASCAR made it official.

He said, “I think bringing Chicagoland back is a great move. With losing the Chicago Street Race, bringing in Chicagoland, at least Illinois still has a race in their state, so I’m happy with that, and Joliet isn’t terribly far away from the city.”

Blaney added, “I think a lot of people have been trying to push for that track to make a comeback for a long time. I was pretty sad when we left there because it put on a great show. I think with this car it will put on a fantastic event, so I’m excited for that.”

Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet returns to the schedule after a six-year absence. To accommodate San Diego and Chicagoland, NASCAR will drop both Mexico City and the Chicago Street Course, the downtown temporary layout that staged Cup events the past three seasons.

Mexico City had hosted the first international Cup points race since the 1950s in June, but scheduling conflicts and logistical hurdles prevented a return in 2026. NASCAR, however, remains intent on bringing both Mexico City and Chicago back in 2027.

Blaney is happy about the San Diego push as well

Another key addition to NASCAR’s 2026 schedule is the temporary street circuit at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, set for June 21, 2026, with Amazon Prime Video as the primary broadcaster.

Blaney welcomed the move, saying NASCAR’s trip to Coronado will be a thrilling affair. He noted that he had visited the base a few weeks ago, meeting many of its leaders. Though he could not meet all of the 40,000 residents, he noted that they’re great people and really excited for NASCAR to come visit them.

According to Blaney, the people there are going to roll out the red carpet for everybody, and celebrate 250 years of the Navy, as well as the quarter millennium for the country, which he believes is great to be a part of, at none other than a patriotic venue such as a US Navy base.

Blaney also acknowledged the chatter around Watkins Glen’s date change, remarking he finds no problem with the same, but emphasized his overall satisfaction with the schedule, making it clear Chicagoland remains at the top of his list.