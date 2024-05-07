Ryan Blaney Reveals How NASCAR Drivers Cope With Limited Practice Schedule

Since NASCAR made cuts on Cup Series practice sessions after the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been many calls for and against restoring things back to the way they were. As the 2024 season progresses with the cuts on board, drivers and teams are finding other methods to get up to speed for a race weekend. The defending champion Ryan Blaney spoke about it in Kansas.

He told reporters that the lack of practice has forced teams to do better prep work in the race shop. The changes that can be made during the race on the track and pit road are limited. This makes it important to get to the start line in the best form possible. “You’re kind of limited to what you can change at the track and on pit roads,” he said.

“So that part puts a huge emphasis on the teams to be ready. The drivers, I mean, you better be up to speed right away. I mean, you can’t be taking three or four laps to get up to speed.” As far as prep work goes, there are two ways that drivers can go. The first is SIM racing and the second, studying data by watching races. Blaney is someone who chooses to do the second.

He said, “Everyone’s a little different. Some guys do SIM, other guys watch races and look at data from last year. I’m more kind of a data guy than a SIM guy. But everyone’s a little different.” While drivers like Blaney haven’t felt strong heat from the cost of these prep work, team owners have. Which is why many such as Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski have been relentless in demanding more on-track practice.

Why NASCAR’s reason for cutting practice is void from the eyes of team owners

The biggest reason from the sanctioning body for limiting practice is that the cost that will be saved up would help teams that are financially weak. However, team owners have made it very clear that they have not seen any such monetary benefits. The reason behind that is the money that they’re having to spend on alternate preparation modules such as SIM practice.

Notably, RFK Racing co-owner Keselwoski said last month that the cost of SIM practice sometimes exceeded what would be incurred on the track. He put himself up as a strong advocate for more practice, as did the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, Jimmie Johnson. The 7X Cup Series champion has been repeatedly vocal in asking for increasing the length of practice sessions.