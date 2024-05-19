mobile app bar

NASCAR Stat: Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson Lead NASCAR Field in Highest Win Average

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Kyle Larson vs Kyle Busch: Who Is the Better NASCAR Driver? Kyle Petty Gives His Take

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 03: Kyle Larson ( 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) and Kyle Busch ( 8 Richard Childress Racing McLaren Custom Grills Chevrolet) talk prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 on September 03, 2023, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500

The NASCAR Cup Series is a highly competitive ground that features some of the most trying motorsport challenges in the world. And yet, there are some who make it a child’s play to collect wins and put themselves on a pedestal high above the others. Prime among these in the modern era are Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch and Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson.

In his 22-year-long career in the premier tier, Busch has secured 63 wins over 691 starts. This puts his average number of races between wins at 10.10, which is the highest in the current field. He collected wins most frequently in 2008 and 2018, with 8 victory lane visits in 36 starts each year. Impressively, he missed 11 races in his 2015 campaign and still collected 5 wins.

The second driver with the least number of races between wins is Larson. His average falls at 10.17 with 25 wins over 344 starts. The Hendrick star’s best season was in 2021 when he secured a staggering 10 wins and the Cup championship. Widely regarded as the best race car driver of the current generation, he has two wins in the ongoing season and looks set to secure more.

Following at the heels of Busch and Larson is the latter’s teammate William Byron. The young driver found speed during the 2023 season and secured 6 wins. After the first 13 races in 2024, he already has 3 wins. This recent upsurge has put him high on the list with an average of 10.50. Over 229 career starts, he has 13 victory lane visits. Next to him are Chase Elliott (10.89) and Denny Hamlin (12.08).

Other drivers who’ve found the victory lane most frequently

23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick follows Hamlin with an average of 12.80 races between his 6 wins, the latest of which was at Talladega earlier this year. RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski takes the next spot with 15.11 races separating his 36 victories. Notably, he just ended a 110-race winless streak in Darlington.

Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has found the victory lane 7 times with an average of 15.67 races between them. Team Penske star Joey Logano and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. round off the top-10 with averages of 15.87 and 17.67. They have 32 (556 starts) and 34 (670 starts) career victories, respectively.

