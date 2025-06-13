mobile app bar

Ryan Blaney Stresses the Importance of Grassroots Racing in America Amid New Ownership Role at Sharon Speedway

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during driver introductions for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Jun 1, 2025; Lebanon, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) during driver introductions for the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Numerous NASCAR Cup drivers have invested into short tracks around the country. The list includes Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick. Now add Ryan Blaney to the list.

The No. 12 Team Penske driver recently bought a one-third ownership share of Sharon Speedway in eastern Ohio. If the speedway’s name sounds familiar, it should: Blaney’s father, Dave, also owns one-third of this iconic dirt oval.

It isn’t like the younger Blaney is planning on retiring anytime soon. After all, he’s just 31 years old, so he likely has at least another 10-plus years behind the wheel in NASCAR. But buying into Sharon Speedway was important to him because of all the years he spent there with his father and grandfather, watched grassroots racing from the ground up and became the driver he is today due to the many lessons he learned there.

Plus, with so many other short tracks having disappeared over the last couple of decades, Blaney feels it important to keep short track racing alive. Speaking to Racing America, Blaney said, That’s where it all comes from. Whether you’re NASCAR, IndyCar, F1 (or) sports cars, everyone comes from a certain grassroots level.

“Not even drivers, (also) mechanics and crew chiefs and engineers. They had a role in that stuff in their childhood and in their youth, and that’s where they kind of got going and that’s how they fell in love with the sport of racing.

“It’s really, really healthy because without the grassroots level there is no NASCAR, there is no IndyCar, nothing like that. So, trying to keep that in a good spot is really important.”

Blaney was inspired by others to become a track owner

Blaney gives credit to guys like Dale Jr. and Harvick for believing in grassroots racing and trying to not just keep it alive, but growing it as well.

“With Kevin and Dale really doing a great job with that, I think it’s just part of trying to keep that side as healthy as it can be and kind of try to do the best,” Blaney said.

“Who’s the next person that’s going to be in NASCAR in 10, 15, 20 years? This is kind of where it starts and you just want that stuff to do well because a lot of people helped you out when I was younger at that level and you try to pay it back.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to try to make an impact on that side and you just hope to help it for the future generations,” he concluded.

With his investment, Ryan Blaney has joined a growing list of current drivers ensuring that the heart of American motorsports keeps beating strong.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these