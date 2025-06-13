Ryan Blaney Stresses the Importance of Grassroots Racing in America Amid New Ownership Role at Sharon Speedway

Numerous NASCAR Cup drivers have invested into short tracks around the country. The list includes Dale Earnhardt Jr., Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick. Now add Ryan Blaney to the list.

Advertisement

The No. 12 Team Penske driver recently bought a one-third ownership share of Sharon Speedway in eastern Ohio. If the speedway’s name sounds familiar, it should: Blaney’s father, Dave, also owns one-third of this iconic dirt oval.

It isn’t like the younger Blaney is planning on retiring anytime soon. After all, he’s just 31 years old, so he likely has at least another 10-plus years behind the wheel in NASCAR. But buying into Sharon Speedway was important to him because of all the years he spent there with his father and grandfather, watched grassroots racing from the ground up and became the driver he is today due to the many lessons he learned there.

Plus, with so many other short tracks having disappeared over the last couple of decades, Blaney feels it important to keep short track racing alive. Speaking to Racing America, Blaney said, “That’s where it all comes from. Whether you’re NASCAR, IndyCar, F1 (or) sports cars, everyone comes from a certain grassroots level.

“Not even drivers, (also) mechanics and crew chiefs and engineers. They had a role in that stuff in their childhood and in their youth, and that’s where they kind of got going and that’s how they fell in love with the sport of racing.

“It’s really, really healthy because without the grassroots level there is no NASCAR, there is no IndyCar, nothing like that. So, trying to keep that in a good spot is really important.”

Blaney was inspired by others to become a track owner

Blaney gives credit to guys like Dale Jr. and Harvick for believing in grassroots racing and trying to not just keep it alive, but growing it as well.

“With Kevin and Dale really doing a great job with that, I think it’s just part of trying to keep that side as healthy as it can be and kind of try to do the best,” Blaney said.

“Who’s the next person that’s going to be in NASCAR in 10, 15, 20 years? This is kind of where it starts and you just want that stuff to do well because a lot of people helped you out when I was younger at that level and you try to pay it back.

“I’m fortunate enough to be able to try to make an impact on that side and you just hope to help it for the future generations,” he concluded.

With his investment, Ryan Blaney has joined a growing list of current drivers ensuring that the heart of American motorsports keeps beating strong.