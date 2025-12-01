mobile app bar

Daniel Suarez Gets Honest About NASCAR Conflicts: Sometimes an Apology Just Isn’t Enough

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google news
Feb 12, 2020; Daytona, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (96) addresses the media during NASCAR Media Day at the Daytona 500 Club

Time crunch?
Get all your NASCAR news here in just 60 words

Racing in NASCAR isn’t all testing horsepower, machinery, or relying on pure driving skills of some of the best drivers in the world. It’s also a sport defined by subtle nudges, hard bumps, and the occasional shove toward the outside wall. These can lead to conflicts, and Daniel Suarez knows that. He makes it a point to apologize when he believes the contact wasn’t intentional.

Suarez knows the weight of every move in the garage. Some drivers treat chaos as part of the trade, but he’s seen the consequences and learned the lessons. That’s why, even when apologies can’t undo the damage, he still makes them.

At the same time, he recognizes that a quick “sorry” doesn’t always repair the wound. He reflected on this back in 2018 during his appearance on Jeff Gluck’s 12 Questions series. When asked whether apologizing makes a difference after on-track contact, intentional or not, he said, “I think it does.” 

“At least it does for me. I feel like as a driver, we race so often, so there’s always a comeback. My mom makes fun of me that I don’t remember a lot of things she says to me, but when it comes to racing, I remember exactly everything.

“Like what the car was doing, or who hit me, or who was too aggressive toward me. So eventually, it turns around. We always remember that.”

The former Trackhouse Racing driver continued, “I feel like it’s always good if you did something wrong to apologize and move on. That’s the way I like to do things. It shows respect. But there’s always a line; sometimes the apology is not enough. So you still have that payback in the future.”

Now Suarez is ready to shift his focus toward his next chapter. He will join Spire Motorsports in 2026, having signed with the team in October to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet alongside Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar.

Suarez will be chasing his first win since the Atlanta spring race in February 2024, and he aims to secure his third career postseason berth.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 5000 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these