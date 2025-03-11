mobile app bar

“His Accent is Just Way Different”: Daniel Suarez’s Hilarious Admission About Teammate Shane van Gisbergen

Neha Dwivedi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Suarez (L) and Shane van Gisbergen (R)

Daniel Suarez (L) and Shane van Gisbergen (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

While NASCAR has been eyeing international expansion for some time, Justin Marks has already taken Trackhouse Racing global. The team boasts three permanent NASCAR Cup drivers, each coming from a different corner of the globe. At Daytona, with the participation of Helio Castroneves, the lineup showcased an unusual array of nationalities, featuring Ross Chastain from the US, Daniel Suarez from Mexico, Shane van Gisbergen from New Zealand, and Castroneves from Brazil, marking a truly international team.

As NASCAR continues to grow its racing calendar, the dynamic within Trackhouse Racing will be closely watched. Interestingly, the diverse accents of the English-speaking drivers have presented a humorous challenge for Suarez.

When questioned prior to the season opener at Daytona about the mix of teammates and the languages spoken, Suarez wittily remarked, “So far, we speak in English,” accompanied by laughter.

He further admitted, “Actually, I have a lot of people don’t know this, but I have a very hard time understanding Shane. His English, I don’t know. I don’t know if you guys do the same or not, but my English clearly is way more limited than most of you guys.”

“Every time he’s talking to me, I really have to pay attention. 80% of the time, I have to have him repeat something because his accent is just way different than what I’m used to, I guess,” he added.

Suarez was the first Cup driver enlisted by Justin Marks when he established the team in 2021. He was subsequently joined by Chastain in 2022 and Shane van Gisbergen (SVG), who is making his full-time Cup debut with the team this season.

Is SVG able to understand Suarez’s English?

Owing to being a native of Mexico, Suarez acknowledges that he often grapples with understanding SVG’s Australian/New Zealand accent.

When questioned whether SVG might encounter similar difficulties with his accent, Suarez humorously responded, “I hope. He hasn’t complained. I hope (laughter).” He went on to express that collaborating with drivers like Chastain and SVG has been a rewarding experience.

Suarez also highlighted that Trackhouse Racing has built a reputation over the last several years for its international diversity, so the inclusion of teammates from New Zealand and Brazil alongside himself didn’t catch him off guard. He believes that currently, Ross is somewhat of an anomaly within the team due to his American origins.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 2200 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

Share this article

Don’t miss these