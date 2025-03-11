“His Accent is Just Way Different”: Daniel Suarez’s Hilarious Admission About Teammate Shane van Gisbergen

While NASCAR has been eyeing international expansion for some time, Justin Marks has already taken Trackhouse Racing global. The team boasts three permanent NASCAR Cup drivers, each coming from a different corner of the globe. At Daytona, with the participation of Helio Castroneves, the lineup showcased an unusual array of nationalities, featuring Ross Chastain from the US, Daniel Suarez from Mexico, Shane van Gisbergen from New Zealand, and Castroneves from Brazil, marking a truly international team.

As NASCAR continues to grow its racing calendar, the dynamic within Trackhouse Racing will be closely watched. Interestingly, the diverse accents of the English-speaking drivers have presented a humorous challenge for Suarez.

When questioned prior to the season opener at Daytona about the mix of teammates and the languages spoken, Suarez wittily remarked, “So far, we speak in English,” accompanied by laughter.

He further admitted, “Actually, I have a lot of people don’t know this, but I have a very hard time understanding Shane. His English, I don’t know. I don’t know if you guys do the same or not, but my English clearly is way more limited than most of you guys.”

“Every time he’s talking to me, I really have to pay attention. 80% of the time, I have to have him repeat something because his accent is just way different than what I’m used to, I guess,” he added.

Suarez was the first Cup driver enlisted by Justin Marks when he established the team in 2021. He was subsequently joined by Chastain in 2022 and Shane van Gisbergen (SVG), who is making his full-time Cup debut with the team this season.

Is SVG able to understand Suarez’s English?

Owing to being a native of Mexico, Suarez acknowledges that he often grapples with understanding SVG’s Australian/New Zealand accent.

When questioned whether SVG might encounter similar difficulties with his accent, Suarez humorously responded, “I hope. He hasn’t complained. I hope (laughter).” He went on to express that collaborating with drivers like Chastain and SVG has been a rewarding experience.

Suarez also highlighted that Trackhouse Racing has built a reputation over the last several years for its international diversity, so the inclusion of teammates from New Zealand and Brazil alongside himself didn’t catch him off guard. He believes that currently, Ross is somewhat of an anomaly within the team due to his American origins.