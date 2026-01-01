Samantha Busch Shares the Emotions of Seeing Kyle Busch and Brexton Compete Together at the Tulsa Shootout

Kyle Busch and his son, Brexton, once again find themselves racing on the same dirt, continuing a season that has already seen their paths intertwine. Samantha, Kyle’s wife, recently opened up about it and, unsurprisingly, was bursting with pride.

The year opened at Millbridge Speedway, where the father-and-son pairing competed in the 600cc Winged Micros division. Over the course of the 20-lap feature, they ran nose-to-tail for much of the distance, with Kyle bringing his car home third and Brexton shadowing him to a sixth-place finish. That outing set the tone, but it was only the opening chapter. More recently, Brexton stepped into the spotlight when he outpaced his accomplished father during his Winged Outlaw debut earlier this month.

Samantha shared her excitement on X ahead of one of their heat races, writing, “Getting ready to go green for Kyle and Brexton’s winged outlaw heat. They start nose to tail Brexton p5 and Kyle p7. My anniversary present was apparently a ball of nerves,” which captured the tension of seeing her son line up directly ahead of his father in competitive machinery.

Even before the green flag dropped, the whole Busch family was seen soaking in the moment together. As Brexton prepared to roll out for his heat race, Kyle held his daughter, Lennix, while Samantha focused her attention on recording her son. The emotions mirrored memories from last year, when Brexton bagged the first Golden Driller Trophy for the Busch family at the Tulsa Shootout.

At the time, Samantha admitted she was overwhelmed with emotion and deeply proud. She also recalled how devastated Brexton felt after falling short in 2024, a disappointment that fueled a year-long push toward a championship. Kyle Busch later acknowledged that watching that race left him more nervous than lining up for the Daytona 500.

This year, Brexton is preparing to test himself on an even larger stage. The younger Busch plans to compete in all four premier divisions while also adding the Restricted A-Class to his schedule.

Brexton has stated that he intends to learn as much as possible from experienced competitors, including his father and Kyle Larson. He has pointed to mastering racing lines, sharpening throttle control, and absorbing the subtle techniques that only seat time can provide on a demanding surface like Tulsa’s.

The Shootout will soon bring another shared moment, as both Buschs line up for Winged Outlaw Race 182. Kyle is set to start P7, with Brexton positioned a few spots ahead in P5.