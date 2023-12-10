Ryan Preece’s Horror Daytona Flip Finally Leads to Much-Needed NASCAR Change

When Stewart-Haas Racing speedster Ryan Preece’s #41 Ford went airborne and flipped nearly a dozen times, the entire racing community shuddered at the scary wreck. To reduce the chances of something like that happening again, Daytona International Speedway has made amends to its backstretch.

According to a NASCAR insider, the paved area starts from the area to the driver’s left on the backstretch from where the grass enters the chicane to the exit of the chicane. However, the grass at the exit of the chicane remains unchanged.

They have paved over the grass work, including the area from the entrance to the bus stop of the 12-turn, 3.56-mile race track. This was completed in time for an IMSA test at the track.

“The paving project was a result of collaboration between DIS, NASCAR, and drivers to ensure the racing integrity of the chicane is preserved for all sanctioning bodies who race at DIS, while also recognizing safety is a constantly evolving process at our tracks,” said a statement provided to motorsport.com.

Recently, many drivers have spoken for the removal of the grasswork at the tracks close to the racing surface to reduce the risk of violent wrecks such as these.

While several tracks have already removed and replaced the grass on them, Charlotte Motor Speedway has changed the grass area in its front stretch to a stretch of artificial turf.

“You better be tough”- Preece launches a reality check on his fellow-drivers

The drivers put a lot on the line as they fasten their seat belts and rev the engines of their stock cars. Hence, being tough is not an option but a must. And that was evident when Preece climbed out of his car on his own and walked to lie down for the ride to the infield care center.

Despite the horrendous crash, Preece’s spirits were high. As he spent the night under observation at Halifax Health Medical Center, Preece was wide awake, alert, and talking to his family.

Later on, he posted, “If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit. Fast @racechoice @FordPerformance Mustang. I’m coming back.”