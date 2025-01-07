“Seems Like They Got Pushed Out”: NASCAR Fans Demand Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Property to Come Clean After Latest Announcement

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media announced a big shakeup to the lineup of one of its most popular podcasts ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season and fans are left asking questions. Door, Bumper, Clear, a show that looked at the sport from the spotter’s perspective, featured three practicing individuals discussing NASCAR’s happenings weekly, complete with their own flavor of chaos and humor.

However, a shakeup for 2025 features only one of the three main guests remaining on the show. Bubba Wallace’s Cup Series spotter Freddie Kraft carries on while Brad Keselowski’s spotter TJ Majors and veteran spotter Brett Griffing have been let go.

This sudden change has seen the fraternity demand answers from Dale Jr. himself behind the reasons for changing up a proven group. “Love how an established podcast that’s been around for years and is successful loses two of the hosts and we have no answers as to why?” exclaimed one fan.

“If Brett and TJ wanted to move on that’d be one thing but it seems like they got pushed out and no one wants to say why,” they continued, replying to Freddie Kraft’s post on X detailing his reasons behind the shakeup and why change was necessary for the production to continue.

So what happened? Love how an established podcast that's been around for years and is successful loses two of the hosts and we have no answers as to why? If Brett and TJ wanted to move on that'd be one thing but it seems like they got pushed out and no one wants to say why — Kyle (@Sharks244815) January 6, 2025

“Will we ever get the story on what happened? I think the majority of DBC fans loved the old line up and are just kinda left feeling weird about how the old show ended. I say this as I’m super hyped for the new line up as well. Wish we could hear more about it, hope we do on EP-1,” wrote another with hopes of finding out in the first episode of the new Door, Bumper, Clear, or often just called DBC.

Demanding answers from the Earnhardt Jr.’s production directly, one fan laid out his thoughts bluntly, “Honestly, Freddie, I feel like @DirtyMoMedia owes its loyal fans an explanation. I don’t reject change, but do question it when it seems unnecessary—especially when the formula works.”

With the name DBC, I was hoping there would at least be another spotter on the show with Freddie. It was always fun (and sometimes surprising) to hear their perspectives after a race! — SueH48 (@SueH48) January 7, 2025

Fans open to embracing change had similar queries all around, with another quipping, “I will give it a chance but really believe as fans we should be told what caused this shack up.”

The trio during their time together came across as polarizing and outlandish in the realm of NASCAR, often landing in trouble with the governing body and sometimes the fans as well. However, this unfiltered nature of the show is what drew fans to it, garnering appreciation over time.

This also goes to explain why fans feel so passionately about what is essentially a form of media surrounding NASCAR produced by Dale Earnhardt Jr. that they consume, and not the sport itself. With the fraternity’s reaction now imminent, it does paint the stock car racing world as one highly ardent and emotional fanbase, which in our opinion, has always been the sport’s USP.

It remains to be seen how well the ‘new’ DBC is now received, with the first episode of the show expected as the 2025 season kicks off in February.