mobile app bar

“Seems Like They Got Pushed Out”: NASCAR Fans Demand Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Property to Come Clean After Latest Announcement

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) signs autographs before the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Nov 19, 2017; Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) signs autographs before the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media announced a big shakeup to the lineup of one of its most popular podcasts ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season and fans are left asking questions. Door, Bumper, Clear, a show that looked at the sport from the spotter’s perspective, featured three practicing individuals discussing NASCAR’s happenings weekly, complete with their own flavor of chaos and humor.

However, a shakeup for 2025 features only one of the three main guests remaining on the show. Bubba Wallace’s Cup Series spotter Freddie Kraft carries on while Brad Keselowski’s spotter TJ Majors and veteran spotter Brett Griffing have been let go.

This sudden change has seen the fraternity demand answers from Dale Jr. himself behind the reasons for changing up a proven group. “Love how an established podcast that’s been around for years and is successful loses two of the hosts and we have no answers as to why?” exclaimed one fan.

“If Brett and TJ wanted to move on that’d be one thing but it seems like they got pushed out and no one wants to say why,” they continued, replying to Freddie Kraft’s post on X detailing his reasons behind the shakeup and why change was necessary for the production to continue.

“Will we ever get the story on what happened? I think the majority of DBC fans loved the old line up and are just kinda left feeling weird about how the old show ended. I say this as I’m super hyped for the new line up as well. Wish we could hear more about it, hope we do on EP-1,” wrote another with hopes of finding out in the first episode of the new Door, Bumper, Clear, or often just called DBC.

Demanding answers from the Earnhardt Jr.’s production directly, one fan laid out his thoughts bluntly, Honestly, Freddie, I feel like @DirtyMoMedia owes its loyal fans an explanation. I don’t reject change, but do question it when it seems unnecessary—especially when the formula works.”

Fans open to embracing change had similar queries all around, with another quipping, “I will give it a chance but really believe as fans we should be told what caused this shack up.”

The trio during their time together came across as polarizing and outlandish in the realm of NASCAR, often landing in trouble with the governing body and sometimes the fans as well. However, this unfiltered nature of the show is what drew fans to it, garnering appreciation over time.

This also goes to explain why fans feel so passionately about what is essentially a form of media surrounding NASCAR produced by Dale Earnhardt Jr. that they consume, and not the sport itself. With the fraternity’s reaction now imminent, it does paint the stock car racing world as one highly ardent and emotional fanbase, which in our opinion, has always been the sport’s USP.

It remains to be seen how well the ‘new’ DBC is now received, with the first episode of the show expected as the 2025 season kicks off in February.

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these