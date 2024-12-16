“Seems To Make No Sense”: Cody Ware Targeted by NASCAR Fans After Another Driver Lays Out Inability to Get Cup Ride

Eye-catching performances in the lower racing divisions are one of the most basic prerequisites for a driver to gain entry into the NASCAR Cup Series. But they are not always enough. Tommy Joe Martins, 38, is one of the best examples. The Mississippi native recently stirred up an unintentional storm against drivers who the fans believe don’t deserve to race in the premier tier.

Martins has been racing in the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series since 2009. Most recently, he drove the #45 Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing in 2024 and finished 13th at Talladega. He responded to a post on X about how the iconic Greg Biffle was 34 years old when he made his Cup Series debut and wrote, “No one thought this was weird, either.”

No one thought this was weird, either. https://t.co/bOxgtgR5Ga — Tommy Joe Martins (@TommyJoeMartins) December 14, 2024

One follower asked him in return, “Foreshadowing 38-year-old 2025 Cup Series Rookie of the Year Tommy Joe Martins??” The silly season has already sprung multiple surprises on fans this year. Martins finally coming into the big leagues would be another one on the list. However, his answer ended up being a rather rude awakening.

He said, “I’m not approved to race in the Cup Series. Not enough success in the lower divisions. Context be damned.” This revelation is what caused fans to get on the backs of other drivers including Cody Ware. One fan asked, “How have you not been approved when we’ve had drivers like Corey lajoie and Cody ware in the cup series? Seems to make no sense to me.”

How have you not been approved when we’ve had drivers like Corey lajoie and Cody ware in the cup series? Seems to make no sense to me — Kyle Richard (@KyleRichard25) December 15, 2024

The reasons behind the negativity that fans have against Cody Ware

Another followed, “So how in the blue hell did the likes of Cody Ware get to race in cup?” One more fan said, “Yet a criminal like Cody Ware can.” Ware is the son of NASCAR Cup Series team owner Rick Ware. He drove the #15 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing in 2024. A big mark against him, however, came on April 10, 2023.

The 29-year-old (then 27-year-old) was arrested on a charge of assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office had set his bond at $3,000. NASCAR suspended him indefinitely following this. But in December, the charges were dismissed and he was reinstated.

Although he was cleared, it appears that the fans haven’t let go of the issue. His name being pulled into a discussion that he had nothing to do with proves the same, not to mention his performances also playing somewhat of a role there.