“Getting That Edginess Back”: Brad Keselowski’s Driver Hails NASCAR for Finally Getting It Right With Social Media Strategy

Mar 2, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece walks out onto the stage for driver introductions before the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Harms-Imagn Images

NASCAR has been firing on all cylinders lately — expanding its international footprint, reassessing its playoff format with the help of a dedicated committee, and sharpening its focus on fan engagement across digital platforms.

From rolling out highlight reels and YouTube shorts to nostalgic throwback posts on Instagram, the organization has pulled out all the stops to capture and sustain viewer interest. And the RFK Racing driver, Ryan Preece, appreciates the change.

He believes his own team, RFK Racing, has also followed suit by stepping up its efforts to connect with fans in meaningful ways. During a recent appearance on the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast, when asked about NASCAR’s driver incentive program and what more could be done to elevate the sport, Preece replied,

“I think it’s going great. I think that NASCAR social media is fire right now. They’ve really stepped up the game here in the past, what two-three months. And a lot of the new hires that I feel like they had was some of the SHR people in the group that they have, so they’ve done a great job.”

Preece noted that NASCAR, as a whole, has begun to think outside the box, embracing fresh approaches to digital engagement. Although he admitted he doesn’t track the social media output of other sports as closely, he’s been following NASCAR’s platforms with a keen eye.

He remarked, “The difference that I’ve always seen before was whenever I watch our own content within our own series, it was just to me it was it’s too generic, it’s too plug-and-play. Well, now I feel like we’re definitely jumping on, and we aren’t, we’re kind of getting that edginess back to us.”

He also praised his RFK Racing team, emphasizing that the Brad Keselowski-owned outfit has been making noticeable headway on the social media front.

Preece highlighted that RFK isn’t afraid to ride trending themes and does, which comes out to be natural and not forced. In his view, the team’s digital content feels authentic rather than forced, setting it apart from those simply chasing trends for the sake of relevance.

Preece feels older NASCAR drivers were much bolder than the current generation

In the days before social media became the heartbeat of fan engagement, NASCAR relied heavily on advertisements and race trailers to stir excitement, and those efforts hit the mark. Recently, Ryan Preece reflected on that era, noting that drivers back then played a more hands-on role in promoting the sport. They didn’t shy away from showing grit; they leaned into it.

Preece shared that what initially drew him to racing was the outlaw spirit of the drivers. “They were badasses,” he said, stressing how racers of the past were admired not just for their skill but for their daring. Fans may not have wanted to walk the same tightrope, but they respected the ones crazy enough to do it. Tales from the ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s carried a rebellious charm that set those drivers apart.

That’s precisely why Preece believes NASCAR fans resonate more with raw, unfiltered storytelling than with polished, cookie-cutter content. It’s the edge, not the polish, that keeps the passion alive.