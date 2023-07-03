HomeSearch

Who Is Chicago History Maker Shane Van Gisbergen? Net Worth, Racing History, NASCAR Ties, and More

Srijan Mandal
|Published July 03, 2023

Who Is Chicago History Maker Shane Van Gisbergen? Net Worth, Racing History, NASCAR Ties, and More

Jul 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Shane Van Gisbergen (91) reacts after winning the Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race at Chicago Street Race. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

After the inaugural Chicago Street race, all attention turned toward Shane Van Gisbergen. The New Zealand-born driver took everyone by surprise by clinching the win in NASCAR’s first-ever street course race. Intriguingly, this was also Gisbergen’s debut in the NASCAR Cup Series, making his victory even more remarkable.

As curiosity about the Kiwi grows, people would want to know about his past involvement with NASCAR, the series he currently drives in, and the net worth he’s accumulated over his racing career. So, the question arises: who really is Shane Van Gisbergen?

A brief history of Shane Van Gisbergen

Gisbergen is a V8 Supercars Australia driver, driving with Triple Eight Race Engineering. Driving a Camaro ZL1 with the number 97, the Kiwi has won the Supercars championship three times (2016, 2021, and 2022) in his illustrious career. Furthermore, having started his career in the 2007 Supercars series, he has accumulated a total of 499 starts, 80 wins, 174 podiums, and a win at the iconic Bathurst 1000 race.

Interestingly, the winner of the Grant Park 220 race, also made history as the first NASCAR driver to win in their inaugural Cup Series start since 1963. The last time anyone had done it was the IndyCar legend, Johnny Rutherford.

Leveraging his Supercars Championship experience, he entered the Chicago race with better-winning odds than regular NASCAR drivers, unfamiliar with street courses. In the end, that paid off well for him, despite the rain-affected race.

After all, for someone who won at Bathurst, a street race would not be that much of a challenge, right?

What is Gisbergen’s history with NASCAR and net worth?

The race at Grant Park was not the first time, he came close to the NASCAR fraternity. In fact, he had run a race before alongside Kyle Busch in the same program as him once in 2020. Although, the race wasn’t exactly a part of NASCAR. In fact, it was the iconic 24 hours of Daytona.

Throughout his years in racing, the 34-year-old, Auckland native, had managed to accumulate an estimated net worth of $5 million. It seems quite less, when compared to NASCAR drivers, although the number remains speculative. Perhaps if he decides to join the NASCAR grid in a full-time capacity sometime soon, who knows maybe he could grow that amount by quite a lot.

Given his remarkable victory in Chicago, it’s likely that several Cup-level teams would be interested in having a talent like Gisbergen join their ranks. Although this would remain speculative, unless, the Kiwi makes an official announcement following his Supercars series career sometime in the future.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, Srijan's refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces. This hobby not only underscores his appreciation for aesthetics but also showcases his entrepreneurial spirit.

Read more from Srijan Mandal