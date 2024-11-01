“She Must Need Cash”: NASCAR’s Latest Call Up Brutally Roasted on Social Media

Over the years, NASCAR has rolled out the red carpet for many high-profile figures, inviting them to play pivotal roles at its major events. Among these luminaries is former President Donald Trump, who graced the Daytona track in 2020. During his visit, Trump served as the Grand Marshal and took a memorable lap around the track in his black limousine, “The Beast.”

Continuing this tradition of celebrity involvement, NASCAR has tapped Whitney Cummings, a multi-talented comedian, actress, writer, and producer, for a special role at this year’s Cup Championship. Cummings is set to wave the green flag to start the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix on November 10, as per Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

Announcing this year’s special guest, Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey expressed excitement, saying, “We’re elated to have Whitney Cummings join us for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Her lively personality will surely help excite our sold-out crowd before we crown our 2024 champion.”

Last year, Corbin Carroll of the Dbacks took the role of Honorary Starter, who waved the green flag at the final showdown of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Season, while Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Tiffany Haddish took the wheel of the Honorary Pace Car.

This time, however, NASCAR’s choice to invite Whitney Cummings has sparked a stir among fans. Commentators on Bob Pockrass’s post didn’t hold back, with one quipping, “If Austin Dillon can drive a Cup car, she can wave the Green Flag,” and another jesting about Cummings’ motives, “She must need cash.”

Another enthusiast suggested a behind-the-scenes angle: “Probably a favor to one of the networks to promote a new show. You know, one those sitcoms that last barely one season.”

Know everything about Whitney Cummings—her career highlights and net worth…

The 42-year-old, Cummings has established herself as one of the leading comedic talents of her generation. As an actress, she gained recognition for her role in NBC’s ‘Whitney,’ which aired from 2011 to 2013, but not limiting herself to just being the face of the series, she has also worked behind the cameras.

She co-created the hit series ‘2 Broke Girls,’ which enjoyed a successful run from 2011 to 2017. Cummings has thrived in the television industry and ventured into film, directing ‘The Female Brain’ in 2017. That same year, she also debuted as an author with ‘I’m Fine…And Other Lies,’ a compilation of stories that delve into her personal experiences.

Her resume also includes roles in popular shows like ‘Workaholics’, ‘Crashing’, and ‘Accused’, and appearances on Comedy Central Roasts. Cummings boasts a net worth of $35 million, underlining her success across various entertainment platforms.

Currently active in stand-up comedy, Whitney also hosts her own podcast, ‘Good for You,’ continuing to engage and entertain her audience in new ways.