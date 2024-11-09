“I Start Just Like Flirting”: Whitney Cummings Reveals Plans for NASCAR Championship Race at Phoenix

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is all set for a grandstand finish as the sport heads to Phoenix Raceway for the championship decider. Four championship contenders’ efforts are at stake, culminating in one single event this Sunday. Meanwhile, the race organizers are already prepping to welcome a fan favorite as their honorary starter.

Being a starter at a NASCAR race is a big deal, and it only adds to the dynamic that an epic title fight is on its way. Whitney Cummings — who is an award-winning comedian, producer, and actor — will do the honors of getting the race underway this Sunday.

Speaking to NASCAR, Cummings revealed how excited she was to be a part of the spectacle and wave the green flag as drivers go racing. Being a self-proclaimed motorsport fan herself, she is equally nervous as she reveals the awkward things she might do when she meets the drivers and fans.

Talking about the drivers themselves, Cummings hilariously revealed that her admiration for what they do could result in pretty embarrassing situations for her. “I’m a little scared to meet the drivers, I am really in awe of what they do,” she began.

“When it comes to athletes who are the best at what they do, and men that know how to stay in their lane…I’m very awkward, I don’t know what to say, I start just like flirting,” she jokingly revealed.

Jokes aside, Cummings is looking forward to soaking in the atmosphere at Phoenix Raceway come race day. She revealed that she will be in the city by 6 am and is looking forward to interacting with the fans at the track as well.

This would be welcome news for those in attendance because Cummings is no slouch in terms of popularity. She’s had four comedy specials, has starred in her own sitcom, and is considered one of the best comedians and performers of her generation.

On the track, the likes of Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, and William Byron will be fighting for glory this Sunday, trying to grab the ultimate prize in stock car racing. Blaney could become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson to win back-to-back Cup Series titles whilst Reddick is eager to get his and 23XI’s maiden NASCAR gold.

It remains to be seen who takes the silverware home with them this weekend, with the event kicking off at 3:00 pm ET.